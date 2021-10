The Cincinnati Bengals are utilizing Chris Evans in a unique way for their offense, and even as a backup, he will garner more snaps in the future. The Cincinnati Bengals offense has looked better than expected this year led by a great year from Joe Mixon. With the 2nd most attempts out of all the running backs in 2021, however (only behind Derrick Henry), he has dealt with an ankle injury most of the season and has been “questionable” most weeks. With his durability in question due to past injuries, Mixon is usually limited in practice and other running backs rotate in during the game.

