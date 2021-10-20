CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Quick Hits: My Chemical Romance + Mastodon!

Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'WELCOME TO THE BLACK PARADE' ALMOST CUT FROM ALBUM: Gerard Way revealed to Travis Mills on Apple Music 1 that “Welcome to the Black Parade” almost didn’t make it on to My Chemical Romance’s third album, The Black Parade. According to the band’s frontman, the track...

Gerard Way recalls writing My Chemical Romance’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way has spoken of how the band’s ‘Welcome To The Black Parade’ was inspired by “the triumph of the human spirit over darkness”. The singer looked back on the 2006 single, which featured on MCR’s third album ‘The Black Parade’, during the latest episode of Steve Baltin’s podcast My Turning Point (released yesterday, October 12).
Talkin’ Rock with Troy Sanders of Mastodon and Moriah Formica from Plush

Lots to get to on this episode of Talkin’ Rock. Troy Sanders from Mastodon starts us up by talking about the upcoming release of their new album, Hushed and Grim. We talk about using a new producer and the high recommendation he got. He tells me why the album is so long, the unusual bass sound/solo on the TearDrinker song, their views on making videos and LOTS more.
Stereogum

Mastodon – “Sickle And Peace”

Mastodon are releasing a new album, Hushed And Grim, at the end of next week. The band has shared “Pushing The Tides” and “Teardrinker” from it so far, and today they’re back with one more single, the busy and howling “Sickle And Peace.” Check it out below. Hushed And Grim...
Travis Mills
Gerard Way
Rock Quick Hits: System of a Down + Franz Ferdinand!

SERJ TANKIAN TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19: System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the band to postpone this weekend’s shows in Los Angeles. According to the band’s social media pages, the October 22nd and 23rd performances with Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been postponed to February 4th and 5th, 2022.
Seven My Chemical Romance ‘The Black Parade’ Songs Receive Gold + Platinum Sales Certifications

My Chemical Romance's music will indeed "carry on" as seven songs off the group's hugely successful The Black Parade album have earned new sales certifications by the RIAA. The three album singles - "Welcome to the Black Parade," "Teenagers" and "Famous Last Words" - are all now platinum certified by the RIAA. "Welcome to the Black Parade" leads the pack with their latest certification, which took place Oct. 21, now pushing the song to five times platinum status for sales of five million certified units. "Teenagers" follows close behind with four times platinum status for sales of four million certified units and "Famous Last Words" now joins them as a platinum seller for one million certified units.
How a Sucker Punch Fueled the Rise of My Chemical Romance

In his new book, Sellout: The Major Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007), author Dan Ozzi examines the fraught decision that’s plagued some of the world’s greatest punk bands for decades: Whether or not to sign that record contract?. Sellout specifically examines the post-Nirvana goldrush as...
New Slash / Myles Kennedy Album Coming In February

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release their latest album, titled 4, on February 11th. The album, which is the band's first on the Gibson Records imprint, features the just-released first single, The River Is Rising. The album marks the collective's first studio set since 2018's Living The Dream.
JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
Robert Plant Calls ‘Stairway To Heaven’ A Remarkable Milestone For Him

With the 50th anniversary of Led Zeppelin's untitled fourth album, better known as Led Zeppelin IV, inching up next month, frontman Robert Plant looked back at the album — both his work on it and what it's come to mean over the decades. Plant, who's always shied away from delving...
Snoh Aalegra And Tyler, The Creator Embrace Their Own Other World In “Neon Peach”: Watch

With Snoh Aalegra’s latest project, TEMPORARY HIGHS IN THE VIOLET SKIES, the songbird experiments beyond the dreamy nature fans received on Ugh, Those Feels Again.  For her new single, Snoh is joined by the ever-delightful Tyler, The Creator for “Neon Peach.” Genius described the record as “[Snoh] exploring hints of funk and ’80s pop.” Maintaining the mystique of the song, the title “Neon Peach” doesn’t correlate to the lyrics of the track as stated in an Apple Music interview with Ebro Darden. When speaking on the “dream” collaboration, the 34-year-old also expressed, “He’s just one of the greats of our time. Tyler is just...
Young Thug, Mac Miller, Coldplay and Beatles Conquer Album Chart; Adele’s Single Is an ‘Easy’ No. 1

It was an eclectic mix of material invading the top 5 on the album chart this week, as Young Thug and Mac Miller entered at Nos. 1-2, but then a new Coldplay album and a new version of a very old Beatles album popped in at Nos. 3-4. Meanwhile, on the song chart, Adele releasing her first new music in six years, “Easy on Me,” made for an easy No. 1 bow. Young Thug’s “Punk” premiered at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone album chart with 88,900 album-equivalent units, somewhere in the mid-range of where albums have been debuting lately. It scored...
Pepsi Metal Monday: Mastodon

Alt 101.7 and Pepsi have teamed up to present Metal Monday! This week we're featuring Atlanta's Mastodon!. Mastodon was formed on January 13, 2000, after drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher moved to Atlanta from Victor, New York, and met bassist/singer Troy Sanders and guitarist/singer Brent Hinds at a High on Fire show. They discovered they had a mutual appreciation of bands such as The Melvins, Neurosis, Iron Maiden, and Thin Lizzy. As soon as the musical connection was made, Mastodon was born!
Silverchair’s Daniel Johns May Never Perform Live Again

In a new interview with The Project‘s Carrie Bickmore, Silverchair‘s Daniel Johns revealed that he may never perform live again. Silverchair went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011. Johns opened up about previously saying that he would never reunite with the band “for a million bucks or if someone had a gun to his head.”
