Delta Stark, 29, of Madison, passed away on October 25, 2021 at UMMC in Jackson, MS. Delta was born on August 21, 1992 to Steve Saxton and Chris Milner in Flowood. She has resided in Madison all of her life. She graduated college from Mississippi State University before attending Life University where she earned her Doctorate Degree in Chiropractic. Delta was specially trained in prenatal and pediatric chiropractics and formed Germantown Family Chiropractic in 2017. She was the President of a non-profit, Better Birth Mississippi and a member of First Ridgeland Baptist Church.

