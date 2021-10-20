CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

SGM James Lewis Hood USA (RET)

By Editorials
 9 days ago

Retired Sergeant Major, James Lewis Hood, age 87 passed peacefully on October 14, 2021. Jim is survived by a daughter, Linda Kay Hood and daughter, Lisa Carol Poe, son-in-law, John Poe and Grandson, Hunter Poe, grandson, Austin Brunt, 1 Brother, John Austin Hood,...

We Salute You: James ‘Jim’ L. Lewis

(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 honors James “Jim” L. Lewis. Lewis served in the U.S. Navy for 23 years from 1967 to 1990, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. He passed away in August at age 71. We salute you and thank you for your service.
How a corny joke became the preferred way to challenge Christian anti-vaxxers.

The joke goes something like this: A ferocious storm sweeps through a town, and in the aftermath, a man clambers onto his roof to escape the floodwaters. As he sits there, someone in a canoe comes by and offers to carry him to safety. “No, thanks,” the man replies. “God will save me.” The man paddles off, and the waters continue to rise. Shortly afterward, someone in a boat pulls up to offer help. “No, thank you,” the man says again. “God will deliver me.” The waters rise higher. Finally, a Coast Guard helicopter appears; someone with a megaphone offers to drop a ladder. “No, thank you,” the man says for a final time. “I prayed for God to save me.” The helicopter flies off, the waters engulf the roof, and the man drowns. When the man arrives in heaven, he asks in confusion, “What happened, God? Why didn’t you rescue me?” God replies, “I sent you a canoe, a boat, and a helicopter. What more did you want?”
Lt. Colonel USAF (ret) R S “Bud” Freeman

Lt. Colonel USAF (ret) R S “Bud” Freeman, of Longboat Key, FL, passed away Oct 3 2021. He was the devoted husband of Vera Hope Freeman for 74 years and father of Mark and Michael. A very quiet professional he wished only two things of others: 1. Do your own...
