AMHERST – The Town Council met Oct. 18 to discuss several items, but the bulk of conversation from the night was focused on the new redistricting proposals. In a presentation done by the Directing Advisory Board (DAB), proposed new districts were displayed to the town in hopes of finally getting a map approved by the town to be sent to the state. The DAB has worked through many different previous variations of the maps to try and not only keep community neighborhoods together, but also to abide by state regulation.

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO