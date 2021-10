Parenting is stressful and nerve-wracking and many new mothers may find themselves self-conscious of their post-baby body. There is nothing wrong with your body, it has just survived growing and delivering a whole human. It deserves time to rest and it is as beautiful as it was prior to the birth. But many mothers are uncomfortable in their new body and find it difficult to lose weight after birth. We often find it difficult to let go of the status quo. Taking care of a child takes up a lot of time and recovering from delivery can be a lot on a new mother. These are some tips on how to help you lose postpartum weight:

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 6 DAYS AGO