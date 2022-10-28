The Best Movies On Disney+ Right Now

Disney+ is still a relatively new streaming service compared to the likes of Netflix and Hulu, which have been around for decades at this point, but that doesn’t mean it doesn't have some awesome movies that you can stream right now.

From superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to intergalactic battles in the Star Wars movies, there is so much streaming on Disney+. It’s up to you to decide what the best movies are to watch. Here is what is available to stream right now.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hocus Pocus

In Hocus Pocus, A trio of comedic witches (played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy) are resurrected by a teenager on Halloween night in Salem, Massachusetts. Now, it’s up to the kids to somehow banish the witches for eternity before they steal the souls of the children around them to stay young forever.

Stream Hocus Pocus on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney)

Hocus Pocus 2

I’d been waiting for the sequel to come for months, and finally, it arrived. The sisters are raised again, with a new generation of high schoolers, and are given a supposed fake black flame candle, but turns out, it’s very real. And now, the Sanderson sisters want even more power. The sequel, which stars the original trio, including Bette Midler , is full of witchery and fun, so be sure to check it out.

Stream Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Flubber

If you’re looking for a Robin Williams classic , look no further than Flubber . This iconic comedy starring the famous comedian tells the story of a professor who discovered “flubber,” but in discovering this, he ends up missing his wedding. Now, in order to win his fiance back, he tries to use this new invention, but it ends up taking a turn. As someone who grew up watching Robin Williams movies all the time, this was always one of my guilty pleasures - and I’m sure you’ll love it just as much as I do.

Stream Flubber on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Peanuts Movie

Ever wonder what the classic Peanuts characters would look like if they were CGI? The Peanuts Movie answers that and more, following the loveable Charlie Brown as he tries to win over his crush while Snoopy goes on his own epic adventure to defeat his enemies – as Snoopy does. It’s such a cute movie and a must-watch during the holidays.

Stream The Peanuts Movie on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+.)

Hamilton

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda’s beloved musical come to life in Hamilton, a recording of the Broadway production . This story of Alexander Hamilton spans years, from his early days in the American Revolution to his marriage to Eliza Hamilton, and later, to his time as the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States - all set to some awesome contemporary music.

Stream Hamilton on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Art Of Racing In The Rain

Based on the novel of the same name and starring This Is Us cast member, Milo Ventimiglia, and actress Amanda Seyfried, this story follows a race car driver, Denny, and the unbreakable bond that he shares with his dog, Enzo, a golden retriever that learns lessons not only from racing, but from his owner as well.

Stream The Art of Racing in the Rain on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

West Side Story (2021)

In this remake of the classic 1961 musical, based on the Broadway musical of the same name, two people from opposing cultures fall in love and have to find a way to be together despite their rival gangs fighting each other for territory in the 1950s. Nominated for several Academy Awards - and won in the case of Ariana DeBose as Anita - this remake is one to remember and should be the example of how to properly redo a classic movie.

Stream West Side Story on Disney+.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

The Parent Trap

The Parent Trap follows two twins (played by Lindsay Lohan) separated due to divorce who suddenly find and meet each other at summer camp. They team up and head back to their parents' homes, with the intent of somehow trapping them together so that they can fall back in love and all be a happy family again.

Stream The Parent Trap on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Wolfgang, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions And Other Great Documentaries

Did you know that Disney+ has several documentaries on a variety of interesting subjects? Learn about the beginnings of world famous chef, Wolfgang Puck in Wolfgang . Or maybe you want to learn the process behind one of Taylor Swift’s latest albums, Folklore , in Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions . Maybe you want to feel all the feelings while watching Olivia Rodrigo’s documentary, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u. The world is your oyster.

Stream the documentaries and more on Disney+.

(Image credit: ABC)

Annie

It’s the hard knock life for us! Or are you looking for sunshine tomorrow? Annie will cover all of that in more in this classic movie musical from 1999. Featuring the legendary curly-topped redhead that we all know and love, Annie follows the story of the titular character, a little girl who is an orphan and is invited to spend a week with a big-time millionaire, Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks, but over the course of her time there, she changes his heart more than she ever could have imagined.

Stream Annie on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney)

Enchanted

This fun movie starring Amy Adams is getting a sequel soon . Enchanted follows a young woman who is suddenly magically placed into the real world, away from her animated one. Now, she must find a way to somehow get back to her home and to the love of her life - but this human world is far more than she bargained for, and she might find another prince in the city of New York.

Stream Enchanted on Disney+ .

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Mr. Holland’s Opus

In Mr. Holland’s Opus, a composer who is frustrated with his work finds fulfillment in his life as a high school music teacher, taking the job to just pay rent at first, but finding that teaching the love of music to children is better than anything in the world.

Stream Mr. Holland’s Opus on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney)

Beauty and the Beast (2017)

This 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast stars Emma Watson as Belle, a young woman in the French countryside who suddenly finds her life turned upside down when she exchanges her freedom for her father’s freedom, and gets locked away in an enchanted castle with a terrifying beast. Other celebrities who star are Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Josh Gad, and more.

Stream Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers

While there are plenty of great kids shows on the streaming platform, I’m going to highlight a new one that came out in 2022. Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers follows the titular chipmunks, Chip and Dale, on an adventure unlike any other - going on a quest to discover what happened to their missign co-star, Monterey Jack. With a talented Chip ‘N’ Dale voice cast, featuring big-time names like Andy Samberg, John Mulaney, Kiki Layne and more, this is one you and your kids will enjoy.

Stream Chip ‘N’ Dale: Rescue Rangers on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney/Touchstone)

Father Of The Bride

If you’re looking for a classic romantic comedy, check out Father of the Bride. Starring Steve Martin, this film tells the story of a man who is experiencing the age-old terrifying quest that every father of a daughter goes through – their marriage, and all of the hijinks that follow. Truly, a hilarious ride, and it even has a 2022 remake now on HBO Max. However, just check out the original.

Stream Father of the Bride on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Edward Scissorhands

Edward Scissorhands follows the titular character, who was unfortunately left with scissors for hands after his inventor passed away. But one day when a lone Avon representative finds out about him, she takes him into her care, changing his life forever.

Stream Edward Scissorhands on Disney+.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Remember The Titans

In this fantastic sports film , Remember the Titans tells the story of a high school football team after an African-American is hired as their coach. Now, for the first time in the school’s history, they have a fully racially integrated team. But even with this bold step, there are still several people that feel integration shouldn’t happen - even on the football team itself.

Stream Remember the Titans on Disney+.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Freaky Friday

Starring Lindsey Lohan and the fabulous Jaime Lee Curtis, Freaky Friday tells the story of a mother and daughter with communication issues, but when a crazy night causes them to switch bodies, they must live out their days as if nothing has happened, while trying to figure out how to switch back.

Stream Freaky Friday on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Greatest Showman

If you want to check out a great modern musical, watch The Greatest Showman. Starring Hugh Jackman, the musical tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the legendary ringmaster of Barnum’s American Museum - later creating Barnum & Bailey Circus. Zac Efron and Zendaya also star.

Stream The Greatest Showman on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Free Guy

You really can’t get better than Ryan Reynolds , and Free Guy is the best example of that. In this video game film, Reynolds stars as Guy, an NPC in a video game that ends up becoming the main character in more ways than one, teaming up with an unlikely ally in order to take down the game’s overlord – otherwise known as the developer. It’s a fun ride, no matter what. I need to see a sequel.

Stream Free Guy on Disney+.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Hidden Figures

In this inspiring biographical film, Hidden Figures tells the story of Katherine G. Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn, and Mary Jackson, three brilliant African-American women who worked for NASA, and were the brains behind many of the operations there, like sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Stream Hidden Figures on Disney+.

(Image credit: United International Pictures)

Willow

In this fantasy movie, Willow follows an apprentice magician as he teams up with a swordsman to travel on a magical journey in order to rescue a baby princess before the evil queen takes her life, fighting monsters and evil sorcerers alike. This movie is actually receiving a spinoff series soon on Disney+, so you better watch it now before it drops.

Stream Willow on Disney+.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Fly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a near endless collection of amazing Marvel movies . Begin at the start with Robert Downey Jr.’s, Iron Man, or enjoy one of its latest entries and soar off into the godly world of Thor: Love and Thunder and head into the wonderful Avenger’s Endgame to watch the cast kick butt and take names. You won’t be disappointed no matter what you pick.

Stream The Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Pixar Films

You feel like crying? Because Pixar will happily make you do it. Check out some of Pixar’s amazing animated films, from revisiting the classic Toy Story from 1995, to some of its newest entries like the Disney+ original , Turning Red. Or maybe you want to check out Pixar’s first theatrical release since 2019, Lightyear, which is now streaming on the platform.

Stream the Pixar films on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney’s Animated Films

Disney is known for its wonderfully animated and joyous films, and there are plenty to watch on Disney+. From the very beginning of Disney film history with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to some of its newest hits such as the Frozen series or Raya and the Last Dragon. Watch as you dive into the fantasy worlds of places like Tangled, or perhaps fly up into the air with the superhero film, Big Hero 6. No matter the genre, Disney will satisfy your needs.

Stream all of Disney’s Animated Films on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

Star Wars Saga

Do you have what it takes to be a Jedi? Ask yourself that while you watch the Star Wars saga . Iconic films such as Star Wars: Episode 4 - A New Hope are available to stream, as well as recent releases in the Star Wars universe, as well, such as Star Wars: Episode 7 - The Force Awakens. Be sure to also check out the Star Wars Disney+ originals, like The Mandalorian or the prequel series, Andor , once you’re watching all those lightsaber battles.

Stream the Star Wars saga on Disney+.

(Image credit: Disney)

Pirates Of The Caribbean Franchise

Sail away on the seas and drink some rum with The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Johnny Depp stars in the film series, telling the story of Jack Sparrow, and his misadventures on the sea, and the crazy characters that he runs into. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley star in several of the films, as well.

Stream the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise on Disney+.

With so many amazing movies to watch, you’ll have endless hours of entertainment ahead of you. Now if you don’t mind me, I’m going to re-watch every MCU film for the umpteenth time.