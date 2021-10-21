Clinton Garden Club welcomes Faust

Bill Faust, owner of Faust Nursery in Warsaw, was the guest speaker at the October Clinton Garden Club meeting. His subject, roses, included varieties, establishing beds, light, watering, spraying, fertilizing, pruning, and propagating. He continued with a question and answer session about any concerns members had about roses and concluded with any other horticultural topics.

He is a very knowledgeable and experienced horticulturist. Amanda Whaley and Carolyn Quinn accompanied and assisted Mr. Faust with his program as well as three beautiful rose bushes they took for door prizes. Each member also received a long-stemmed rose and an ink pen. The club members really enjoyed all three guests.