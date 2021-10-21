CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton, NC

Clinton Garden Club welcomes Faust

By From Clinton Garden Club
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aN5w_0cYcR8p100

Bill Faust, owner of Faust Nursery in Warsaw, was the guest speaker at the October Clinton Garden Club meeting. His subject, roses, included varieties, establishing beds, light, watering, spraying, fertilizing, pruning, and propagating. He continued with a question and answer session about any concerns members had about roses and concluded with any other horticultural topics.

He is a very knowledgeable and experienced horticulturist. Amanda Whaley and Carolyn Quinn accompanied and assisted Mr. Faust with his program as well as three beautiful rose bushes they took for door prizes. Each member also received a long-stemmed rose and an ink pen. The club members really enjoyed all three guests.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warsaw, NC
City
Clinton, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Quinn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinton Garden Club#Faust Nursery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

883
Followers
770
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy