La PORTE – Sometimes, Corbin Slater wonders if it’s a case of being mature beyond their years or just the innocence of youth. While the La Porte coach is inclined to chalk up his freshman trio’s success to the latter, the end result has been golden for the Slicers, as Lila Gillisse, Faith Spain and Natalie Poston have all been integral to the team’s first state berth since 2016.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 7 HOURS AGO