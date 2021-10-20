CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Night Raiders - Official Trailer

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article2043 - in a dystopian future a military occupation controls disenfranchised cities in post-war North America. Children are considered property of the regime which trains...

Trailer Watch: Danis Goulet Uses Sci-Fi to Explore the Effects of Colonialism in “Night Raiders”

“As long as we have one piece of land, they will always come for us,” we’re told in a new trailer for “Night Raiders.” Set in 2043 in post-war North America, the Canadian dystopian thriller tells the story of a Niska (Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers), a Cree woman who is desperately trying to reunite with her daughter: Waseese (Brooklyn Letexier-Hart) and other children are considered property of the military regime that rules over their city, and have been taken to an academy that trains them to fight.
‘Night Raiders’ Trailer: Taika Waititi Produces A Female-Driven Sci-Fi Cautionary Tale

Taika Waititi is finding as much success wearing the producer’s hat as he does wearing his actor or director ones. After much success producing TV shows such as Wellington Paranormal, What We Do In The Shadows, and the critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs, the Thor: Ragnarok director is now lending his name to Canadian-Cree/Métis filmmaker Danis Goulet’s first feature Night Raiders.
Official Trailer For THE BLACK PHONE Starring Ethan Hawke

Every voice is a victim. Every connection is a clue. Every call is a lifeline. Universal has released this new trailer for #TheBlackPhone which opens in theaters on February 4, 2022. The Black Phone – In Theaters on February 4, 2022. The phone is dead. And it’s ringing. . Director Scott...
Official Trailer And Poster For SHE PARADISE

Samuel Goldwyn Films has released these official poster and trailer for SHE PARADISE. Starring: Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Chelsey Rampersad, Denisia Latchman’Directed and Written By: Maya Cozier. Written By: Melina Brown, Maya Cozier. 17 year old Sparkle discovers a free spirited group of Soca dancers at a car show in...
Official Trailer For WOMEN IS LOSERS

Tags: Alejandra Miranda, Bryan Craig, Chrissie Fit, Cranston Johnson, Lincoln Bonilla, Liza Weil, Lorenza Izzo, Shalim Ortiz, Simu Liu, Steven Bauer, Women Is Losers. HBO has released this official trailer for WOMEN IS LOSERS. STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON HBO MAX ON OCTOBER 18, 2021. In 1960’s San Francisco, bright and talented...
Night Raiders Trailer: The Debut Feature Executive Produced By Taika Waititi Offers A Vital Story

Dystopia hits an unsettling stride when it edges too close to our reality. And given rapidly advancing, creepier everyday technology, plus the post-apocalyptic vibe of the past few years, this is getting a lot easier to do. This is where films like the upcoming sci-fi "Night Raiders" come in, powerful and ready to hit a nerve. Child soldiers, stolen land, and an ongoing struggle as resistance movements form against the government? The film may take place in the fictional, distant future but this story is obviously rooted in reality.
The official trailer for The Beatles: Get Back is here!

Three-Part Series Made Entirely from Never-Before-Seen, Restored Footage to Premiere on Disney+ November 25, 26, and 27. Today, Disney+ released the trailer and key art for the upcoming three-part series “The Beatles: Get Back.” The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Trailer for the Horror Mystery Thriller NIGHT AT THE EAGLE INN

I’ve got a trailer for an upcoming mystery horror movie for you to check out today titled Night at the Eagle Inn. The story centers on twins who go searching for answers about the disappearance of their father. In the film, “Fraternal twins Spencer and Sarah Moss embark on a...
The Black Phone - Official Trailer

The phone is dead. And it's ringing.  Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The film stars Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, James Ransone, and Ethan Hawke. The screenplay is by Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, based on the short story by Joe Hill. The producers are Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill, with Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner serving as executive producers. The Black Phone, directed by Scott Derrickson, arrives in theaters on February 4, 2022.
MOVIES: The Tender Bar - Official Trailer + Press Release

Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning author J.R. Moehringer's memoir "The Tender Bar" Produced by Academy Award Winning Producer Grant Heslov and Ted Hope. Starring Academy Award® Winner Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Emmy Award Winner Christopher Lloyd,. Lily Rabe, and introducing Daniel Ranieri. The Tender Bar tells the story of...
Clifford the Big Red Dog - Official Trailer 2

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big.
Halston Sage To Star In Indie ‘The List’

EXCLUSIVE: Prodigal Son’s Halston Sage is set to star in the indie drama The List, which she is also on board to executive produce. Melissa Miller Costanzo will direct from a script by Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo. Tobias Weymar, Annie Mahoney and Mark Fasano will produce for Nickel City Pictures. The story follows Abby (Sage), a woman who is about to get married and everything is perfect. Until she finds out her fiancé has slept with a celebrity from his “free pass” list. To get her mind off things, Abby and her best friend Chloe come up with a crazy idea: Abby should pursue a celebrity from her own list. But things become complicated when she meets Jake, who gives her a fresh perspective. Joining Sage as exec producers are Vitolo and Lederer as well as Eric B Fleischman and Maurice Fadida. New Legend Entertainment is financing. Best known for her role as Ainsley Whitly on the Fox drama Prodigal Son, Sage’s credits also include X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Late Night. She is repped by ICM Partners, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette & Feldman.
Apex - Exclusive Official Trailer

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, ex-cop Thomas Malone is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future. The cast includes Neal McDonough, Bruce Willis, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill, and Trevor Gretzky. Edward Drake from a screenplay he also wrote with Corey Large. Apex opens in theaters, on digital and On Demand on November 12, 2021.
‘Scream’ Is Officially Back And The First Trailer Looks Awesome

It’s that time of year when scary movies just hit different. I am someone that loves scary movies, and one of my favorite franchises is the Scream franchise. After a 10 year absence, we have a real treat this year, because Scream is back! This will be the fifth installment and it will include some original cast members like Courtney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.
Scream (2022) - Official Trailer

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar. Scream, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, arrives in theaters on January 14, 2022.
Official House of the Dragon Trailer has Dropped

It’s time for Game of Thrones fans to celebrate. An official trailer for House of the Dragon has dropped on YouTube! The highly anticipated prequel to the critically acclaimed series, Game of Thrones, will air on HBO Max sometime in 2022. HBO has not provided an exact date yet. It’s been two years since Game of Thrones came to an end, so fans are eager for House of the Dragon.
Third Trailer: “Last Night In Soho”

A third trailer has been released for “Hot Fuzz,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “Baby Driver” helmer Edgar Wright’s new psychological thriller “Last Night in Soho” which opens in cinemas on October 29th. The story finds an aspiring young fashionista whose dreams transport her to 1960s London where she appears...
