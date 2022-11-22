Best Black Friday Rangefinder Deals

When it comes to distance measuring devices, golfers really are spoilt for choice. Whether you are after the best golf GPS devices, best golf watches , or the best golf rangefinders , there are plenty of options available on the market.

Now, along with their premium performance, you can pick a number of superb deals on rangefinders in this year's Black Friday sale, where brands like Bushnell, GolfBuddy and Nikon are all reduced at fantastic rates - read our guide on the best Black Friday golf deals if you don't believe us!

Rangefinders have seen a rise in popularity over the last decade, as they give golfers pinpoint accuracy to the flag, meaning there is no longer the need to try and find a sprinkler head, go to the course guide, or ask a playing partner for a yardage.

What's more, because they run off batteries, they can be left in your golf bag between games making for a much easier and hassle-free user experience than GPS units, which need regular charging.

However, with a number of different options available on the market, it’s important that you find one that is good value for money and provides a great performance. Therefore, we have scoured the internet to bring you the best available offers, with some cracking deals set to be snapped up.

In the US

In the UK

US Deals

Precision Pro NX10 Rangefinder | 17% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $249.99

Solid, accurate, easy to use and cool, the NX10 is right up there when it comes to the best golf rangefinders . It performs in just about every way a good laser should and we love the customizable element on the side as well. View Deal

Callaway LS Slope Golf Rangefinder | $110 off at Walmart

Was $249.99 Now $139

Another great rangefinder comes from Callaway, with their LS Slope Golf Laser Rangefinder now $100 off! Delivering powerful 6x magnification optics, it has a total range of up to 800 yards and has slope functionality that can be switched on and off easily. View Deal

Nikon Coolshot 50i Rangefinder | $64 off at Amazon

Was $299.95 Now $236

The Nikon Coolshot 50i laser rangefinder is one of the most impressive rangefinders on the market, with it actually earning a spot on our Editor's Choice list in 2022. Now, you can save $64 on this fantastic model. View Deal

GolfBuddy Laser Lite Rangefinder | $38 off at Amazon

Was $179.99 Now $141.99

Pick up one of the best golf rangefinders on the market with a near $40 saving! It features slope technology, vibration and a 6x zoom to help you get the right yardage every time.

Read our full GolfBuddy Laser Lite Review View Deal

Callaway 300 Pro Slope Laser | $100 off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $199.99

The Callaway 300 Pro Slope offers a number of features for supreme accuracy and now, not only do you get a premium product from a premium brand, but also $100 off, making it a superb deal for you. View Deal

Gogogo Laser Rangefinder | 10% off at Amazon

Was $99.99 Now $89.99

The Gogogo is an Amazon Choice award winner and offers superb performance and high-precision distance measurements, making it an absolute steal at under $90. View Deal

Blue Tees Series 2 Rangefinder | 46% off at Rock Bottom Golf

Was $279.99 Now $149.98

Want to save $130 on a rangefinder? Well, this Series rangefinder, which features an HD display, flag lock + pulse vibration and an 800-yard range, is the perfect tool for you. View Deal

UK Deals

Mileseey Professional Precision Rangefinder | £30 off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £89.99

Featuring slope system and and flag-lock, the Mileseey Professional Precision golf rangefinder offers superb value for money. Now under £90, surely you can't turn down this deal?

Read our full Mileseey Professional Precision Golf Rangefinder Review View Deal

Shot Scope Pro LX+ Laser Rangefinder | £50 off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £279.99

This Shot Scope Pro LX+ rangefinder is designed with functionality in mind, with laser-like accuracy, GPS distances and shot tracking combined in a premium product. Now, with £50 off, it is certainly a great option for anyone's golf bag.

Read our full Shot Scope Pro LX+ Review View Deal

Shot Scope Pro LX Rangefinder | £50 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £229.99 Now £179.99

You can also get the regular LX model with £50 off right now as well. We liked its ergonomic shape, Slope mode and the option of a red or black display depending on the light conditions. View Deal

Easygreen Golf Laser Rangefinder | 52% off at Amazon

Was £249.99 Now £118.99

Whenever we've tested Easygreen lasers we've always been impressed so this is easily one of the best deals on tech so far. Save a massive £130 and pick up a laser than features slope technology for under £120! View Deal

TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder | £60 off at American Golf

Was £249.99 Now £189.99

Compact, stylish, and functional, the TecTecTec KLYR laser rangefinder is a revelation and, with £60 off, it's extremely good value for money at an extremely competitive price point.

Read our full TecTecTec KLYR Laser Rangefinder Review View Deal

Voice Caddie SL2 Active Hybrid | £100 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £599 Now £499

This top-of-the-range laser rangefinder combines high level functionality with ease of use, which is a pleasing combination. We love the hole flyovers as well as being able to combine the GPS distances with the accuracy of the laser. It's undoubtedly one of the most complete rangefinders you can buy.

Read our full Voice Caddie SL2 Active GPS Hybrid Laser Review View Deal

Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder | Save £50.99 at Click Golf

Was £269.99 Now £219

This Motocaddy Pro 3000 laser rangefinder is one of the easiest models to use on the market, with it now over £50 off in the Black Friday sale. What's more, it even connects to Motocaddy carts with ease.

Read our full Motocaddy Pro 3000 Laser Rangefinder Review View Deal

Fazer XR4 Golf Rangefinder | Save £50 at American Golf

Was £149.99 Now £99.99

For under £100, this XR4 golf rangefinder from Fazer is an absolute steal. Offering measurements in metres and yards, it does all the basics superbly, making this one of the best value rangefinders on the market. View Deal

Bushnell Tour V5 Slim Laser Rangefinder | £40 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £349 Now £309

We couldn't have a list of rangefinders without mentioning Bushnell! In this Black Friday deal, you can pick up its Tour V5 Slim laser rangefinder for just over £300. It is one of the best Bushnell golf rangefinders that money can buy. View Deal

Want more golf Black Friday deals?

Where are the best places to find Black Friday golf deals?

In the US, some of the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods , Golf Galaxy , Rock Bottom Golf , Walmart and, of course, Amazon . In the UK, the best golf retailers include American Golf , Scottsdale Golf , Sports Direct , Click Golf and Amazon .

Amazon can be tricky to navigate (check out our best Amazon Black Friday golf deals ) but they're a fantastic retailer for golf watches, lasers and balls in particular. Other retailers to keep an eye on are the brands themselves so Nike , adidas , Puma and Under Armour .