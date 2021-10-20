CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffers a setback in his bid to return from injury with the Everton star out for an unspecified time after aggravating quadriceps issue... as Rafa Benitez's injury problems pile up

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a significant setback in his bid to regain fitness, exacerbating the injury crisis facing Everton boss Rafa Benitez.

Calvert-Lewin — Everton’s leading scorer last season and someone in whom Benitez was investing so much hope — has not played since scoring in a 2-0 win at Brighton on August 28 due to a quadriceps problem.

The England striker had hoped to be back soon but he had a relapse at the club’s Finch Farm training base and is out for an unspecified time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JqGi_0cYZIkou00
Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin has suffered a setback in his quest to return from injury

Everton will not say when they hope he can return but it is understood that he will not be involved in England’s last two World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino next month.

The news could not have come at a worse time for Benitez, who discovered on Tuesday that Abdoulaye Doucoure — the club’s standout performer in this campaign — had suffered a stress fracture in his foot in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat by West Ham at Goodison Park.

Midfielder Doucoure does not need surgery but there is no quick fix and that is a huge problem for Benitez, who was unable to bring in the reinforcements he wanted during the summer owing to Everton’s issues with Financial Fair Play.

Richarlison would ordinarily fill the gap left by Calvert-Lewin but he is still being treated for a knee injury that has seen him miss the last four games. Benitez, whose side face Watford on Saturday, hopes the Brazilian will be available soon.

Salomon Rondon was the only striker Everton signed in the summer, on a free, but he is still short of peak condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kJAl3_0cYZIkou00
It worsens boss Rafa Benitez's injury crisis, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Richarlison also out

