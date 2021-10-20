CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorkshire MISS deadline to send ECB full copy of independent review report into Azeem Rafiq's racism allegations... the SECOND time they have missed an ultimatum during their handling of the case

By Matt Hughes
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Yorkshire have missed a deadline set by the ECB to send the governing body the full findings of the independent review into racism allegations made by Azeem Rafiq.

Sportsmail has learned that the ECB set Yorkshire a deadline of October 15 to pass on a full copy of the report back in August — but it has not been received.

Yorkshire released a summary of the report's findings last month in which they conceded that seven of Rafiq's 43 complaints had been upheld, but have yet to publish the review, or send the full version to the player or the ECB.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYtHj_0cYZ9u7000
Yorkshire have missed a deadline to send the ECB a report of their independent review into Azeem Rafiq's allegations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyXXs_0cYZ9u7000
Sportsmail has learned that the ECB set Yorkshire a deadline of October 15 for the full copy

The missed ultimatum set by the ECB is the second deadline Yorkshire have missed during their handling of relating to the Rafiq case in as many weeks as they had been ordered by an employment judge to send a complete copy to the former spinner's legal team by October 8, yet failed to do so.

As previously reported by Sportsmail, the ECB are preparing to bring disrepute charges against Yorkshire over their handling of the case, and the apparent delay in handing over the report could lead to an aggravated charge.

The ECB are also considering opening their own investigation into the allegations made by Rafiq about racism and bullying during two separate spells at Headingley.

Yorkshire claim they are constrained from publishing the report as doing so could trigger legal claims from several high-profile individuals named in it, including ex-players and coaches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t63xl_0cYZ9u7000
The ECB are preparing to bring disrepute charges against Yorkshire over their handling of the Rafiq case

Former ECB chairman Ian Watmore confirmed in August that he had formally asked Yorkshire for the full review, and there is considerable displeasure at Lord's that the club have yet to deliver it two months later.

The matter is now being handled by Watmore's replacement as interim chair, Barry O'Brien.

'Now that the club has a full copy of the report, we have today written to Yorkshire to formally request a copy, together with a timeline for publication.

'It has taken considerable courage for Azeem Rafiq to speak out, and it is right that his experiences should have been thoroughly investigated,' said Watmore in August.

'We now look forward to receiving a copy of the report promptly to enable us to fulfil our role as the ultimate regulator of the game.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbdLD_0cYZ9u7000
The ECB are also considering opening their own investigation into the allegations made by Rafiq

