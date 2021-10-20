CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

England blazed a trail by playing with 'no fear of failure' to win the T20 World Cup, says Ryan Sidebottom... as he recalls Paul Collingwood's game-changing tactics that propelled them to white-ball champions in 2010

By Paul Newman
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Ryan Sidebottom pinpoints the precise moment he knew he would be part of the first England team to win a global limited-overs tournament.

'I remember standing next to Graeme Swann for the national anthem before the final against Australia,' the left-arm seamer says of that historic Twenty20 triumph in 2010. 'I had butterflies and I'm stood there in Barbados in front of millions of people.

'Swanny then sang in a sort of operatic Pavarotti voice and when the camera panned across the players to see if we were singing, all I could think was, "Don't laugh". The butterflies disappeared, even though I was bowling the first over, and I started to feel really confident.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m7Jek_0cYZ9KmC00
Ryan Sidebottom remembers precise moment he knew he would win World Cup with England
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxD7Y_0cYZ9KmC00
England became white-ball champions in 2010 after nine failed longer-form World Cup bids

That confidence was more than justified as Sidebottom, a key performer throughout the tournament in the Caribbean after being preferred to Jimmy Anderson in England's attack, took two wickets in his first seven balls.

Australia never recovered and England, at last, were white-ball champions after nine failed longer-form World Cup bids and two equally disappointing World T20 defeats.

'It was really special,' says former Yorkshire and Notts seamer Sidebottom, 43.

'Winning a global tournament still resonates with people because for English players and fans alike it hasn't happened very often. I still get messages on social media about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ud3Bb_0cYZ9KmC00
Sidebottom (centre) was a key performer throughout the tournament in the Caribbean

'I remember not just the cricket but that we had lots of fun as a team. We had a song that was sung on the bus whenever we won and Paul Collingwood (the captain) wanted us to embrace the tournament rather than adopt that old English sergeant major style of, "You've got to do this and you've got to do that".

'It was particularly significant because the brand and style of cricket we played hadn't really been seen before in English cricket. It was that attacking formula and no fear of failure that we now see in so much of our T20 cricket.'

Sidebottom was at the heart of it after Collingwood had identified his type of bowling as crucial to the shorter game. 'Colly went to the IPL and saw how it was played and brought that into our team,' Sidebottom tells Sportsmail.

'I'd always bowled at the death and Colly wanted me to do that with my left-arm variation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QT2Z2_0cYZ9KmC00
He was preferred to Jimmy Anderson in the attack and took two wickets in his first seven balls

'Slower-ball bouncers became a big part of the attack. They hadn't been seen before and we used them very well. Colly spoke to our analyst, who looked at all the games in the IPL to see where the most effective place to bowl at the death was.

'Yorkers were in there but we found the best place was head height just outside off-stump and the slower-ball bouncer had the lowest percentage of scoring against it. So we decided to try it and it was conducive to the wickets in the Caribbean.'

Eleven years later and a much more fancied England team will attempt to emulate Collingwood's pioneers by adding a second Twenty20 World Cup to their 50-over triumph of 2019, starting on Saturday in Dubai against West Indies.

'Things have evolved so much since our time,' says Sidebottom. 'Yes, of course there are a few similarities to the way we played with our attacking cricket, but this team now boasts so many powerful players all the way down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjpnY_0cYZ9KmC00
Sidebottom praised Eoin Morgan (left) for taking his batting ability into his captaincy

'Eoin Morgan was a pioneer in our squad with his hockey wrists and ability to hit the ball 360 degrees and he has taken that into his captaincy and how this England team play.

'Under his guidance, this team are phenomenal.

'The players are so athletic, look so fit and strong, and Eoin leads them so well with such confidence.

'This is the best short-format team I've ever seen, arguably the best anyone will ever see, and there's every chance they can come away from the UAE with another global trophy under their belt. I'm looking forward to watching it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45x6SW_0cYZ9KmC00
He claims the current England side are the best short-format team he has ever seen

Sidebottom will do that four years into his retirement after more than 20 years in the game and, among many post-cricket interests, with ambitions in a very different field.

'I did Dancing on Ice a few years ago and really enjoyed it,' he adds.

'My daughter now wants me to go into the jungle because she wants to see cockroaches and spiders crawling through my long hair!

'But I've always loved gardening and what I'd really like is to get involved in that on TV. With my flowing locks I could be the next Charlie Dimmock!'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What Ben Stokes adds to England side as all-rounder prepares for Ashes return

Ben Stokes is back in England’s squad for the Ashes – but what will he add to the team?The all-rounder delivered a string of inspirational performances prior to his finger injury and mental well-being break, most memorably in the 2019 World Cup final and the third Ashes Test of that same summer.He signed off with a half-century and four for 89 in March’s innings defeat to India in Ahmedabad and, now back and in his own words “ready for Australia”, the PA news agency looks at his Test record and how England have fared with and without him.Stokes’ recordMood 😍...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katie Archibald bags points race silver to take World Track medal tally to four

Katie Archibald took her fourth medal of the 2021 UCI Track Cycling World Championships as she claimed silver in the points race on the final day in Roubaix, France.The Briton was second behind Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky with 72 points, four behind the champion and 12 better off than third-placed Kirsten Wild of Holland.The silver added to Archibald’s omnium gold and the bronzes she had secured in the team pursuit and madison.The 27-year-old, who won her second Olympic gold medal with victory in the madison in Tokyo during the summer, said: “[I’m] really pleased.“It’s almost like the harder it is, the...
CYCLING
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Pakistan record historic 10-wicket victory over India

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan sensationally negotiated a potentially tricky chase of 152 as Pakistan claimed a historic first World Cup win over arch rivals India at the 13th attempt.India have had a stranglehold over their neighbours in World Cup matches, prevailing in each of the dozen previous occasions they had met – seven at 50-over level and five in T20s – but that was broken in jaw-dropping fashion.After Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled with pace and verve in his three for 31 to restrict India to 151 for seven, Babar and Rizwan took centre stage with an unbroken 152-run...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Eoin Morgan
Person
Ryan Sidebottom
Person
Charlie Dimmock
Person
Graeme Swann
Person
Paul Collingwood
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh duo fined after altercation

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been fined over a standoff during their Super 12 match in the Twenty20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday, the International Cricket Council said.Kumara was fined 25% of his match fee while Das lost 15% for the incident, which occurred during the fifth over of Bangladesh’s innings, the governing body said on Monday.The Sri Lankan fast bowler walked towards Das after dismissing him, provoking an aggressive reaction from the batter. They had to be separated by the umpires and other players.Both players accepted the proposed sanctions, the ICC said.Sri Lanka won the match by five wickets.Reuters
SPORTS
The Independent

Nasser Hussain says Ben Stokes’ return is great news for England and the player

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Ben Stokes’ inclusion in the England squad for the forthcoming Ashes proves he is in a better place both physically and mentally.The all-rounder was initially unavailable when England named the touring group for Australia having spent the past three months on an indefinite hiatus to allow a finger injury to heal as well as prioritise his mental health.However, after having a second surgery on his left index finger earlier this month, Stokes has filmed himself back in the nets batting and bowling, fuelling speculation of an Ashes return, which was confirmed on Monday...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘I’m ready for Australia’ – Ben Stokes added to England’s squad for Ashes series

Ben Stokes handed England a major boost as he was added to their Ashes squad after declaring his readiness to return to competitive cricket following an extended break.England’s talismanic all-rounder missed the summer’s marquee Test series against India and is absent from the ongoing T20 World Cup, prioritising his mental health and to allow a fractured left index finger to fully recover.Stokes initially suffered the injury in April at the Indian Premier League but, despite surgery, he was still in lingering discomfort, which was a factor in him abandoning a comeback towards the back end of July.However, he had a...
SPORTS
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli accepts India were ‘definitely outplayed’ in loss to Pakistan

Virat Kohli was gracious in defeat after India started their T20 World Cup by being hammered by arch rivals Pakistan in Dubai.India are widely regarded as the tournament favourites but were overwhelmed by Pakistan, who chased down 152 with 10 wickets and 13 balls to spare thanks to unbeaten half-centuries from captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.Pakistan were left celebrating an historic maiden victory over their neighbours in 13 attempts at a World Cup, with India prevailing in the previous dozen contests, seven in the 50-over format and five in T20s.While Kohli indicated the evening dew on a hot and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket World Cup#England#Cricket Australia#World T20#English
The Independent

Cricket South Africa orders team to take knee at World Cup

Cricket South Africa ordered its players Tuesday to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of their remaining games at the T20 World Cup.The directive came in a statement after “concerns were raised” over the “different postures" taken by its players ahead of warmup matches and the team's first World Cup game against Australia on Saturday.The statement from CSA came just over an hour before play began in South Africa's match with West Indies in Dubai, and it had immediate ramifications.Opening batsman Quinton de Kock withdrew from Tuesday's team for “personal reasons” in a...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England likely to take the knee before T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh on Wednesday - after ICC BANNED their 'unity' T-shirts - in wake of South Africa star Quinton de Kock's refusal to do so

England were drawn into the thorny debate over pre-match anti-racism gestures after it emerged the ICC had turned down their request to wear their ‘moment of unity’ T-shirts because they contravene kit regulations. Hours after South Africa’s Quinton de Kock pulled out of the game against West Indies because he...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Wales ready to ‘compete against the best’ this Autumn – Jonathan Davies

Jonathan Davies says that Wales are “relishing the excitement of the challenge” as they prepare to tackle New Zealand in Cardiff.Wales launch their Autumn Nations Series campaign on Saturday against a country they have not beaten since 1953.It is a run of 31 successive defeats, including 16 at home, and Wales’ task has not been helped by injuries and unavailability.With the game falling outside World Rugby’s autumn international window, the reigning Six Nations champions will be without England-based players like Dan Biggar, Taulupe Faletau and Louis Rees-Zammit because they are not released by their clubs.And a number of key personnel...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Chelsea have the best defence in the Premier League, Liverpool are the only unbeaten side left while Manchester City have found their groove... how the title rivals are faring as just two points separates them after nine games so far

And then there were three. If there was any talk of Manchester United being true title contenders, those believing so were silenced on Sunday evening after they thumped 5-0 at home by Liverpool. The Reds, led by a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, ran riot at Old Trafford as they dismantled their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Stuart Hogg: Working with Scotland mindset coach has made ‘massive difference’

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg revealed he has been working closely with the national team’s mindset coach to help him recover from a demoralising summer.The 29-year-old was at a low ebb after missing out on Exeter’s end to last term and then being dropped for the British and Irish Lions’ Test series-decider against South Africa in August.Hogg praised Scotland wellness coach Ben Scott for helping him improve his mental health and get back into a more positive frame of mind.The full-back said: “We’ve seen some examples over the last year or so in the Olympics and huge occasions like that where...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby League in the dock: 10 former players hit by brain injuries - including legend Bobbie Goulding - are suing the governing body for neglect

Rugby League legend Bobbie Goulding is one of 10 former players suing the Rugby Football League for negligence over their failure to protect them from brain injuries caused by concussion, Sportsmail can reveal. The former Great Britain scrum-half, who won four Challenge Cups and the Super League title during a...
RUGBY
The Independent

Mohamed Elyounoussi out of Chelsea cup clash as he undergoes minor hand surgery

Southampton forward Mohamed Elyounoussi is set for minor surgery on his hand, which will rule the Norway international out of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Chelsea.Elyounoussi played the whole 90 minutes of Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Burley, and is set for the procedure on Monday.Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects the 27-year-old to be available again for this weekend’s trip to Watford “He (Elyounoussi) will have his operation on Monday,” Hasenhuttl said. “He needs to have it (to recover from the injury).“He will miss the Chelsea game, but this is normal. He needs to have two or three days’ rest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

QPR 0-0 Sunderland (1-3 pens): Charlie Austin has late winner controversially ruled out before League One side prevail in penalty shootout to claim place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Missing three of your penalties is criminal, but only half as criminal as the offside call which robbed Queens Park Rangers of their first cup quarter final since 1995, according to manager Mark Warburton. Screenshots of Charlie Austin’s disallowed winner in the 81st minute of this Carabao Cup contest were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ella Toone hat-trick spurs England to 10-0 victory over Latvia

Ella Toone fired a hat-trick as England maintained their march towards the 2023 World Cup finals by thrashing Latvia 10-0 in Liepaja.Manchester United forward Toone put England 2-0 up inside 12 minutes at the Daugava Stadium and added her third and the Lionesses’ sixth before being replaced midway through the second half.Ellen White became the joint-second highest England goalscorer of all time alongside Kerry Davis on 44 – in her 99th appearance – when putting the visitors 3-0 up in the 25th minute before Millie Bright made it 4-0 at half time.Beth Mead joined in the goal fest after the...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shipping six at Southampton, thrashed on Tyneside, Jose's Old Trafford revenge and Balotelli's 'Why Always Me' moment in City's 6-1... Where does Liverpool's stunning win rank among United's most humiliating Premier League losses?

It was a scoreline that will resonate for many years to come: Manchester United 0 Liverpool 5. Quite often in football, the final outcome can flatter the winning side. That absolutely wasn't the case at Old Trafford on Sunday where Liverpool were several classes apart from United. The Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Solskjaer stays... FOR NOW: Manchester United boss given more time to turn things around after 5-0 Liverpool mauling - but he fears for his long-term future with board set to review his position in December

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a stay of execution as Manchester United manager but is still fearing for his long-term future at the club. Solskjaer took training at Carrington on Tuesday for the first time since United’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool, a display labelled ‘embarrassing’ by senior players. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal will look to continue their unbeaten run when they host Leeds United in the Carabao Cup tonight. The Gunners have not tasted defeat since August’s 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City, a result which reportedly left Mikel Arteta on the edge after opening the Premier League season with three consecutive defeats. Although there have been further dropped points along the way, Arsenal returned to the top half of the table following an impressive 3-1 win and performance against Aston Villa on Friday and will look to build on that momentum by reaching the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Leeds remained...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

255K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy