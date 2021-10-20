CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASSER HUSSAIN: Moeen Ali and Tymal Mills are must-picks for England in T20 World Cup opener against West Indies... and they should not axe Eoin Morgan or Dawid Malan despite their lean batting form

By Nasser Hussain
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Whatever combinations England settle on when they take on West Indies in their opening Twenty20 World Cup match, Moeen Ali is a must-pick.

As long as the dew isn't a huge factor, the way Moeen has played recently means I want him involved; he's a good striker of the ball, a fine player of spin and would be my choice as fifth bowler.

In the batting order, I would have him floating, so if a left-arm spinner came on, he could be sent in early. He has shown great versatility with his recent performances, first in winning the IPL with Chennai and subsequently in the warm-up game against India this week when he smashed 43 not out off 20 balls at the death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjadk_0cYZ6LTs00
Moeen Ali (R) and Tymal Mills (L) are must-picks for England against West Indies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dqLJI_0cYZ6LTs00

He appears as comfortable at No 3 or No 4 as he does at No 7 and it feels like England haven't used him as effectively as some of the franchises he represents.

My strongest England XI would include Moeen as one of two frontline spinners, plus a third in Liam Livingstone as the sixth bowler — a bit of a gamble if you end up defending a score under the floodlights and the dew takes effect. If the ball becomes a bar of soap and skids on, the batters will love it.

However, picking just three seamers avoids leaving out either Dawid Malan, the No 1 ranked Twenty20 batsman in the world, or Eoin Morgan, the best white-ball captain England have ever had. I would not advocate going down that route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Anvdh_0cYZ6LTs00
My strongest England XI would include two frontline spinners, plus a third in Liam Livingstone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BKLDi_0cYZ6LTs00

Morgan's value to the side far outweighs the runs he contributes. I could not leave him out. You cannot put a value on his calm and experience in pressure situations like a World Cup.

And to drop Malan would be a return to the bad old days. Like in 1999 when Nick Knight, England's first-choice opener, was hooked for me on the tournament's opening day.

That's not to say I don't recognise the problem of Malan chewing up deliveries at the start of an innings. There are parts of the world where you can catch up, where the power play isn't so important. The UAE is not one of them; the first six overs are vital.

Yes, Malan's place is under threat, but despite his slow starts and repetitive dismissals in the warm-ups, his record over two years provides him with a chance to put things right. If he doesn't soon, they should be ruthless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7kuG_0cYZ6LTs00
To drop Dawid Malan would be a return to the bad old days even if his place is under threat

As for the bowling, Chris Jordan has a question mark next to his name. He's played all but two of England's T20s since the last World Cup, but his death bowling has not been as potent over the last year and that is his primary role in the side.

I want the pace of Mark Wood and leg-spinner Adil Rashid picks himself. Tymal Mills is a must because while this World Cup is going to be about pace — as we saw with Lockie Ferguson and Wood on Wednesday — it's also going to be about subtle variations on pitches that are tiring.

Reductions in pace from 90mph to 70mph — like Mills produces with his back-of-the-hand balls — are going to be vital. He is outstanding in the death overs, an area in which England have struggled recently. As long as he's fit, I'd play him in every game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAjuv_0cYZ6LTs00
I could not leave Eoin Morgan (R) out, but Chris Jordan (L) has a question mark next to his name
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLrgn_0cYZ6LTs00

SkySports

Mark Wood hopes he and Tymal Mills can bring some fire to ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Mark Wood believes he can thrive alongside Tymal Mills at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and plans a repeat of his speed gun rivalry with Jofra Archer. Wood was spurred on to bowl faster by Archer's presence as England claimed an historic 50-over World Cup title two years ago, coming out on top of the duel by sending down a 95.7mph delivery in the final against New Zealand.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Eoin Morgan insists he's ready to drop HIMSELF if necessary to boost England's T20 World Cup chances as skipper admits to slump in form, but insists: 'My captaincy has been pretty good'

Eoin Morgan returns to action for England on Wednesday insisting he would drop himself if he thought it would help his team win the Twenty20 World Cup. The 35-year-old captain is in the midst of a lean run of form with just 41 runs in nine innings and a top score of 13 during the recent resumption of the IPL.
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Eoin Morgan taking broad view on lean run of form

England captain Eoin Morgan takes a broad view of his lean run of form, insisting the necessity to play high-risk strokes in the middle order from the get-go can at least partially explain his run of low scores.An innings of 13 not out was Morgan’s highest in nine offerings upon the resumption last month of the Indian Premier League in the United Arab Emirates, which alongside Oman is hosting the ongoing Twenty20 World Cup.He has not registered a half-century for England in the format since August last year and while the 50-over World Cup-winning captain’s position is in no danger...
WORLD
