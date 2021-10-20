CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zenit St Petersburg 0-1 Juventus: Old Lady leave it late to nick a win as Dejan Kulusevski heads home in the final minutes to maintain their perfect start in the Champions League group stage under boss Max Allegri

Dejan Kulusevski scored a late goal to earn Juventus a hardfought 1-0 victory away to Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday and maintain their perfect record in Champions League Group H.

The Swede was left unmarked in the box to guide a header in off the post on the 86th minute and decide a game of few opportunities at the Gazprom Arena.

Juve midfielder Weston McKennie's shot was well saved and Claudinho curled an effort narrowly wide for the hosts early in the second half, but the goalkeepers were largely untroubled as the two teams mustered a combined three shots on target before Kulusevski struck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12VqCm_0cYZ6Hwy00
Juventus left it late to seal a 1-0 win over Zenit thanks to Dejan Kulusevski's header

The result stretched Juve's unbeaten run to eight matches in all competitions, including six consecutive wins, and it was the resilient Italians' fourth 1-0 win in a row.

Massimiliano Allegri's side top the group with nine points, six clear of Zenit in third and three ahead of second-placed Chelsea, who beat pointless Malmo 4-0 in London.

Juve travelled to Russia full of confidence following back-to-back wins over Malmo and European champions Chelsea, but they struggled to find a way through a resolute home defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyeA5_0cYZ6Hwy00
The Swedish midfielder glanced home from close range to maintain Juventus' 100 start to the Champions League group stages

Claudinho's powerful shot from range forced Wojciech Szczesny into a save and Federico Chiesa flashed a shot wide of the far post during a dull first half.

There was a flurry of activity after the break when McKennie latched on to a clever Alvaro Morata through ball and had a shot blocked by Stanislav Kritsyuk, before Claudinho fired wide.

Allegri switched things up just before the hour mark with a triple change, introducing Kulusevski, Arthur and Juan Cuadrado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqQWu_0cYZ6Hwy00
Zenit St Petersburg Claudinho grimaces after seeing his chance saved by Woijcech Szczeszny 

He was almost immediately rewarded when the Brazilian midfielder's clever pass behind the defence to Cuadrado was squared towards Morata at the back post, but the striker was denied a tap-in by a Dmitrii Chistiakov intervention.

Zenit were dealt a warning of what was to come on the 74th minute when Mattia De Sciglio's cross from the left wing found McKennie, who glanced a header wide of the far post.

With four minutes remaining, De Sciglio again found space to cross and his delivery was headed in by substitute Kulusevski.

Community Policy