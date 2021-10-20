CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Kristin Cavallari reveals she dated her ex Jay Cutler soon after she filed for divorce

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Kristin Cavallari shared some shocking information about her personal life this week.

The Hills star shared that after she split from her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020, she worried she may have made the wrong decision and she wanted to go back to the way thing were.

So the blonde beauty started dating the former football player again but then realized it was 'wrong,' she told Podcast One's Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z4107_0cYZ66KE00
Regrets: Kristin Cavallari shared some shocking information about her personal life this week. The Hills star shared that after she split from her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020, she worried she may have made the wrong decision and she wanted to go back to the way thing were

They went on several dates. Cavallari explained that after she left Jay, she was still attracted to him.

'The thing with Jay and I is we're not getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,' Cavallari said.

'I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But, that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months.'

She said memories of better days between her and Jay made her want to go back.

'I think when we go through a breakup, like all of the sudden our minds turn on us, and we only remember the good times,' Cavallari said ... 'And, then reality sets in and you're like, 'Oh no. No. No. There's a reason why I left.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBjlw_0cYZ66KE00
Going back did not work: So the blonde beauty started dating the former football player again but then realized it was 'wrong,' she told Podcast One's Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. Seen in 2019

But then after dating for a while, she felt it was not meant to be.

'I was like, "No, this is wrong." It just wasn't there anymore. It's not there for me anymore,' said Kristin, who runs the jewelry company Uncommon James.

'Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, "No, I know that I'm doing the right decision."'

She has been dating Chase Rice this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NdNI4_0cYZ66KE00
There was love: 'The thing with Jay and I is we're not getting a divorce because of love lost, which made it really challenging because we were crazy about each other,' Cavallari said; seen in 2017 

The reality TV fixture also said on the podcast that her relationship with Jay now is 'a rollercoaster' and if they did not have kids together, she 'would never talk to him ever again.'

Kristin and Cutler share two sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, seven, and their five-year-old daughter Saylor, five.

Earlier this month she said she is 'really enjoying being alone right now' during an Instagram Q&A session.

When asked by a fan if she would consider walking down the aisle again someday, she replied: 'Yes. I know I will. I'm in no rush whatsoever though.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NNPNN_0cYZ66KE00
Unsure: 'I just decided I didn't want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. But, that's made it hard and made me sit here and question it for a few months' 

'I've done the work I've needed to do for the past year and a half and I'm finally getting to a place of potentially being ready for a relationship, but not quite yet.

She also answered other questions about her love life, including 'how many times' she's been in love amid recent romance rumors with Rice.

In response, the reality star answered three times with her high school boyfriend, when she was 19 and with Cutler.

Cavallari noted she was dating in 'a general sense' but not with anyone 'serious though.'

'I've just been having fun. I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm currently not dating anyone,' she wrote on a separate Instagram Story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KafhD_0cYZ66KE00
But she was better on her own: Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it like, "No, I know that I'm doing the right decision"'

Copy Kristin in a contemporary twist-front dress

$1860

Some styles never go out of fashion - like the classic twist-front dress. Kristin Cavallari donned one such look in a recent Instagram post, with a taupe style from Alexandre Vauthier.

Kristin's dress features a knotted front that twists into ruched detailing. With a low, plunge neckline and high thigh slit, this dress shows just the right amount of skin. Plus, its versatile colorway makes it perfect for pairing with any type of accessory.

While this dress has sadly already sold out, you can click through the image to get a closer look. Then get a similar style for yourself from our carousel. Prices start at just $21...

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Regardless of her relationship status, the mom-of-three said she was 'honestly' genuinely happy and feels 'light and free' and back to her 'old bubbly self.'

'Of course I have hard days, sad moments,' she admitted, before explaining she has 'gotten to a place of wanting to experience everything: the good, the bad, the ugly.'

Cavallari was last romantically linked to Rice, 35, over the summer, but were keeping their relationship 'casual,' according to TMZ.

'They've been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other,' an insider told the outlet.

The site also said that the two met through a mutual friend in Nashville, which is home base for both Kristin and Chase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fKptZ_0cYZ66KE00
Co-parenting: Kristin and Cutler share two sons Camden, eight, and Jaxon, seven, and their five-year-old daughter Saylor, five; seen in 2015

Last year, she dated comedian Jeff Dye on and off.

Meanwhile, Cutler and actress Jana Kramer called it quits after a short-lived romance, which only included a few dates before deciding to remain friends.

'Jana is still single,' a source told Us Weekly. 'She and Jay went on a few dates, but things seemed to fizzle out between them. They're not seeing each other anymore.'

An insider told the outlet that Cutler 'was trying to make Kristin jealous' with the romance with Kramer, as 'it's not a coincidence that Jay decided to go public with Jana right after news broke that Kristin and Chase Rice are dating.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kristin Cavallari Confessing She Briefly Went Back to Jay Cutler Gives New Insight Into Why They Split

Amid her divorce from Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari dropped a bomb about their relationship that no one saw coming — they tried to reconcile over the past year. It certainly isn’t out of the ordinary for couples to try and see if they can work on their marriage, but all of this came during a time the media have been covering their post-split dating life (and they did a great job keeping this under the radar).
CELEBRITIES
lincolnnewsnow.com

Kristin Cavallari wanted to 'set the record straight' about her love life

Kristin Cavallari was determined to "set the record straight" with her recent Instagram post about her love life. The 34-year-old TV star took to the photo-sharing platform earlier this month to confirm that she's single, amid rumors linking her to singer Chase Rice, and Kristin wanted to let her fans know that she's simply "too busy with her business and her kids" for the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Bristowe
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Alexandre Vauthier
Person
Chase Rice
nickiswift.com

Is Kenya Moore Ready To Date After Her Divorce?

Kenya Moore might be ready to re-enter the dating scene. As fans will remember, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" as called it quits with ex-husband Marc Daly. The former couple, who share a daughter named Brooklyn, originally announced their breakup in September 2019. "It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly," Kenya told People at the time, adding, "Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage."
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Gizelle Bryant Reveals She’s Casually Dating

Gizelle Bryant is single and ready to mingle. The “Real Housewives Of Potomac” star revealed she is back on the dating scene — following her breakup (again) from her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant. Gizelle opened up about the current status of her love life while chatting with her and Jamal’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Reality Tv#Uncommon James
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates joyous baby news as twin sister Barbara becomes a mom

Jenna Bush Hager has had the best start to the week following the arrival of her twin sister Barbara's first child. The Today star took to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news of niece Cora Georgia's arrival. Jenna posted a series of pictures of herself with the newborn in hospital, as well as one of Cora's proud parents, alongside a heartfelt message.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

255K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy