MOUNT MORRIS – The Genesee Valley Council on the Arts is offering a workshop Oct. 16 in Mexican arts associated with the Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The Day of the Dead, which occurs at the beginning of November, is a time of joyful remembrance of deceased loved ones, filled with an array of colors, scents, sounds and stories. The custom holds that it is the one time of the year when souls can return to earth for a day and commune with their families and friends, who create home altars or ofrendas to welcome them with flowers, candles, favorite foods, decorations, photos and mementos.

GENESEE COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO