CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

New Travel Options: Walk – Bike – Roll or Take Transit to the new Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center

By Janet Chapman
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vL64B_0cYYgTPQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fABLa_0cYYgTPQ00

The brand new Climate Pledge Arena opens this week. Learn about a range of travel opens to reach the arena by walking, biking, rolling, taking transit, or driving, and what to know before you go.

Links below will open new windows.

Summary:

  • Walk, bike, or roll to the next Climate Pledge Arena event: We’ve been busy installing several new connections to help people safely and more easily travel to the new arena, and move through the Uptown neighborhood.
  • Ride transit to the new arena: Transit is a great option too – ride the bus, take light rail, or ride the newly upgraded Seattle Center Monorail to get to arena events, and check out the new Kraken + Climate Pledge Arena mobile app, which includes access to a free transit pass with purchased tickets for Seattle Kraken home games.
  • Traffic changes around the arena: Know before you go – please be aware of new traffic revisions for people driving in the area. This includes new dedicated bus lanes and protected bike lanes (PBLs) in the Uptown area.
  • Parking changes: There are also several parking changes in the Uptown neighborhood and links to resources on where to park and what you can expect.

We’re excited for the new Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center to open and are working to make walking, biking, rolling, and taking transit all safe and predictable ways to get around near the arena. This blog details a range of options to consider for traveling to and through Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood. We encourage you to avoid driving in the area if possible during large-scale events, when significantly more people are traveling.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJLcd_0cYYgTPQ00
An artist’s rendering of the new Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Photo credit: SeattleCenter.com and the Climate Pledge Arena.

Walk, bike, or roll to the next Climate Pledge Arena event

We engaged the community and partnered with the Climate Pledge Arena to develop and install several new routes to improve the experience for people walking, biking, or rolling to the arena and throughout the broader Uptown neighborhood.

Key improvements include:

  • New protected bike lanes (PBLs) along 1st Ave N, Thomas St, and Queen Anne Ave N, to support safer and more comfortable travel by bike or scooter to the new arena and throughout the Uptown neighborhood.
  • New bus-only lanes along Queen Anne Ave N and 1st Ave N to ensure buses can move people more predictably prior to and after arena events and all other times of the day.
  • Two new traffic signals to improve traffic control and benefit safety for people walking, biking, and rolling in the area.
  • Wider pedestrian crossings and curb bulbs to help accommodate larger crowds (located at 1st Ave N and Harrison St, plus 1st Ave N and Republican St).
  • 157 new short-term bike parking stalls at the arena.

We’ll also close Thomas Street between 1st Ave N and Warren Ave N to vehicle traffic before and after large-scale events to promote safety for those walking, biking, and rolling in the vicinity of the arena.

Another major improvement we recently completed is the Seattle Center to Waterfront Walking and Biking Connection that links Climate Pledge Arena to Myrtle Edwards Park and the Elliott Bay Trail. Check out this map featuring connections for people of all ages and abilities walking, biking, and rolling between the Seattle Center and the Central Waterfront via the Thomas Street Overpass, and other connections in the Uptown neighborhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlkuQ_0cYYgTPQ00
Map of key routes for people walking, biking, and rolling in Uptown, around the new Climate Pledge Arena. Please note: final installation of certain improvements is wrapping up around the new arena – please pay attention to bicycle and pedestrian detour signs in the vicinity.

In addition, the new 2-way 4th Ave protected bike lane through downtown Seattle opened earlier this month! Completing this protected bike lane is a big step forward in advancing our Seattle Center City Bike Network, which launched in 2015. Protected bike lanes (PBLs) use barriers to separate bike and vehicle traffic, making the street safer, more predictable, and comfortable for everyone. Below is a map detailing Center City Bike Network routes for people of all ages and abilities traveling through downtown Seattle and parts of Uptown, Belltown, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, and Capitol Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJnE2_0cYYgTPQ00
Map of the Seattle Center City Bike Network for all ages and abilities biking, rolling, and walking in downtown Seattle and surrounding neighborhoods. Please note: several bike facilities recently opened near the Climate Pledge Arena in the Uptown neighborhood (see “getting around Uptown” map further above).  Several other sections of new protected bike lane in Uptown  are expected to open in the coming weeks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LKA9_0cYYgTPQ00
People ride their bikes north on the new 4th Ave protected bicycle lane, from downtown Seattle through Belltown, toward the Seattle Center.

Coming soon, the 1st Ave and Broad St Complete Street Extension Project will provide an all ages and abilities bicycle connection and other improvements for people walking, biking, and rolling between Belltown and Climate Pledge Arena. This network of safer non-motorized connections helps to fulfill the vision of the City’s Bicycle Master Plan, to make biking an integral part of daily life in Seattle.

This project includes 2-way protected bike lanes along Broad St between 2nd Ave and 1st Ave, and along 1st Ave between Broad St and Denny Way. These new biking routes will connect to the existing protected bike lane along 2nd Ave in downtown Seattle. This project will also connect to the 1st Ave N and Queen Anne Ave N protected bike lanes, completing the bike network between the Belltown and Uptown neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2NPl_0cYYgTPQ00
Map of completed and underway improvements in the 1st and Broad St section of the Uptown neighborhood.

Ride transit to the arena

Transit is a great way to get to the arena without having to deal with parking. We’ve made some changes to increase the speed and reliability of transit, including building bus-only lanes on 1st Ave N between Denny Way and Republican St, and on Queen Anne Ave N between Mercer St and John St.

If you’re going to a Seattle Kraken hockey game, download the Kraken + Climate Pledge Arena mobile app to receive a free transit pass on game nights! Visit the Seattle Kraken’s website for additional guidance on transportation and how to use the free transit passes via the mobile app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cbngr_0cYYgTPQ00
Screenshot of the  new mobile app , which can be used to access transit and transportation options for getting to the new Climate Pledge Arena.

Additional transit options include riding from one of the newest Sound Transit Link light rail stations in the U District, Roosevelt, and Northgate neighborhoods, or taking the Seattle Center Monorail.

The Seattle Center Monorail is the City of Seattle’s dedicated rail line, traveling between Seattle Center and Westlake Center in less than two minutes. Monorail service resumed service last week after extensive upgrades. This work modernizes the monorail system, provides better access to the red and blue trains, improves the connection to Link light rail system and regional bus network, increases the size of the passenger boarding area at Westlake Station and adds ticket machines and a faregate system at both stations. The Monorail accepts all forms of payment, including your ORCA card. Learn more at seattlemonorail.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K2VYQ_0cYYgTPQ00
Seattle Center Monorail provides easy access to the Space Needle and the new Climate Pledge Arena. Hop on at Westlake Center and ride directly to Seattle Center! Photo credit: Megan Ching – Seattle Monorail Services

Traffic changes around the Climate Pledge Arena

We encourage everyone to take advantage of the many different travel options available to get to the arena, while avoiding driving in this busy area during events, when possible. If you choose to drive, please be aware of the traffic changes in the area, especially west of Seattle Center, closest to the Climate Pledge Arena. As you travel, please proceed with caution, pay close attention to street signage, and keep an eye out for other travelers who are walking, biking, and rolling.

Important traffic changes include the following:

  • 1st Ave N now has one through-lane for drivers from Denny Way to Thomas St. Drivers will not be allowed to turn left on to John St or Thomas St from 1st Ave N.
  • Queen Anne Ave N now has one through-lane for drivers from Mercer St to John St. Drivers will not be allowed to turn left on to Republic St, Harrison St, or Thomas St from Queen Anne Ave N.
  • Thomas St between Queen Anne Ave N and 1st Ave N is now one-way eastbound only from the alleyway to the east, and two-way from the alleyway to the west.
  • Thomas St between 1st Ave N and Warren Ave N will be closed to vehicles before and after events with 10,000 or more attendees. The street will remain open to people walking, rolling, and biking.

Parking changes

When you’re taking transit, or walking, biking, or rolling you avoid paying for parking! But if you need to drive, please prioritize one of the several nearby parking garages to save yourself time and help reduce traffic congestion for everyone. Additional details regarding parking in the Uptown neighborhood is available on our Parking Program – Uptown web page. You can also pre-pay and reserve a spot through the Climate Pledge Arena tickets webpage (operated by Ticketmaster), or through the Climate Pledge Arena app listed above.

Street parking is prioritized for people who live in the Uptown neighborhood and for people shopping at local businesses. To help support local residents and businesses, we worked with community members and the Uptown Alliance to modify the Uptown neighborhood Restricted Parking Zone area. We’ll also implement special event parking rates and rules starting October 22, 2021. On most event nights, from 5 to 10 PM, the parking rate will be $3 per hour for the first two hours, then go up to $8 for each hour after that.

We hope you enjoy the new Climate Pledge Arena and are able to walk, bike, roll, or take transit to reach your next event!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

New vaccination clinic open now in South Lake Union and coming this Friday to West Seattle – here’s how you can travel to your vaccine or booster appointment

The City of Seattle continues to offer free access to COVID-19 vaccinations for the public this fall and winter, including remaining unvaccinated individuals, individuals currently eligible for boosters, and kids aged 5-11 once they become eligible. South Lake Union Seattle Vaccination Clinic – Open Now!: Located at 2031 7th Ave,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Following Successful Downtown Seattle Vaccination Clinic Opening, City of Seattle’s West Seattle Clinic Opens on Friday, October 29

SEATTLE (October 26, 2021) – Following the weekend launch of the City’s high-capacity Downtown Vaccination Clinic at the Amazon Meeting Center, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan along with Councilmember Lisa Herbold, and community partners announced the location of the City’s second vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House in the High Point neighborhood, in West Seattle. Beginning on Friday, October 29, eligible vaccinated individuals can receive booster shots of Pfizer, Moderna, and the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines. Upon federal and state approval of eligibility, children ages 5-11 will be able to receive first and second Pfizer doses at City sites. The new West Seattle Vaccination Clinic will have the capability to administer up to 1,600 shots per week adding capacity to existing public health, health care, and pharmacy capacity.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Arts in Parks 2022 Grant

The Office of Arts & Culture is partnering with Seattle Parks and Recreation to increase arts and community events in parks throughout the city. The Arts in Parks Program is an opportunity for the city to invest in the vibrant cultural work being done in and by diverse communities throughout Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
Seattle, Washington

ORCA Recovery Cards have empowered more people to take transit to work, school, errands, visit friends and family, and more

Click on the image below to see a full-size infographic about the program. This summer, we gave unlimited ORCA cards to 1,665 people working in the Chinatown, Little Saigon, Japantown, and Pioneer Square neighborhoods in food service and grocery industries. These “ORCA Recovery Cards” are valid through the end of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Our Quarterly Update on Reconnect West Seattle

Reconnect West Seattle was borne out of the unexpected closure of the West Seattle Bridge, which affected West Seattle and the nearby Duwamish Valley communities in many, varied ways. Through Reconnect West Seattle, we have a vision to restore travel across the Duwamish to similar levels seen before the bridge closure and, at the same time, reduce the impact of increased detour traffic in the Duwamish Valley neighborhoods like South Park, Georgetown, and Highland Park.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Sunday, Oct. 24 Wind Event Update

As of 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25; We’ll continue to update as we have more information. The wind event on Sunday, Oct. 24, caused widespread outages throughout Seattle City Light’s service territory. At the evening peak, we saw about 44,000 customers impacted. We had more than 15 crews, including about 85 line workers responding; a typical number as we have had with similar weekend events.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Pledge Arena#Seattle Center#Seattle Kraken
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and NFFTY to host Film Career Day on November 6

Registration now is open for this free virtual event for teens and young adults ages 13-26 interested in turning their passion for film into a career. The National Film Festival for Talented Youth (NFFTY), Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED), and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) will host a free day of workshops and networking opportunities for the next generation of film professionals from the Greater Seattle Area.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Did You Know?

This week marks an exciting time – and a turning point – for Seattle Center as the brand new, state-of-the-art, fully sustainable Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center celebrates its grand opening. The arena’s life began with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, when it housed the “World of the Future.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Imagine A Day Without Water 2021

Water is arguably the most vital natural resources on earth. Access to reliable, clean, and safe drinking water is one of the most important facets to a city’s community and one of the key components to consider when planning for future infrastructure. For those living and working in the Seattle area, they enjoy access to some of the highest quality and best tasting water in the nation thanks in part to the expert staff at Seattle Public Utilities (SPU).
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Travel
Seattle, Washington

Hygiene Trailers Hit 40,000 Mark

40,000-That’s how many showers have been taken at the hygiene (shower) trailers Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) deployed in late May 2020, soon after the pandemic began. For perspective-a packed house watching the Mariners at T-Mobile park is about 40,000 so that’s a lot of showers!. Chris, an employee of nonprofit...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena Announces Details of Grand Opening Week

✔️ Harvest Market presented by The Climate Pledge, curated by Seattle Farmers Market Association. ✔️ Community stage presented by KEXP with performances by local bands:. – Terror/Cactus. – chong the nomad. – Shaina Shepherd Music. – Hollis Wong-Wear. & that’s just opening week 🥵 More on the historic lineup →...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

SAVE THE DATE: Monday, October 25, 2021

Seattle Relief Fund application to open next week!. City of Seattle to launch application for one-time financial aid program for low-income Seattle residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, October 25, 2021, the City of Seattle will launch the Seattle Relief Fund, a program offering one-time financial assistance to...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Rosie’s Tiny House Village Opens, Adds 36 New Units of Shelter

A partnership between the City, Sound Transit, and LIHI, Rosie’s Tiny House Village will provide on-site wrap-around services including case management and housing navigation to help people end their experience with homelessness. Today, the Human Services Department (HSD) announced the opening of Rosie’s Tiny House Village in the University District,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Rosie’s Tiny House Village Opens

A partnership between the City, Sound Transit, and LIHI, Rosie’s Tiny House Village will provide on-site wrap-around services including case management and housing navigation to help people end their experience with homelessness. Today, the Seattle Human Services Department (HSD) announced the opening of Rosie’s Tiny House Village in the University...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Lakewood Play Area Renovation Opens

Seattle Parks and Recreation is happy to announce the renovated play area at Lakewood Playground is open. Thank you to everyone who participated in the public process. The project is substantially complete, and fencing will remain around the new benches as we allow for the grass to establish. The play...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

632
Followers
1K+
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy