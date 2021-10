Figure skating is always one of the marquee events of the Winter Olympics, and we're already counting down the days until the competition begins at Beijing 2022! The skating competition is spread across four disciplines — men, women, pairs, and ice dance — and athletes in each discipline compete a short program and a free skate. And that's not all: skaters from the top countries in the world will compete in a team competition ahead of the individual events, similar to the gymnastics team event during the Summer Games.

