Air purifiers on sale: Great deals from Levoit, Dyson and more

You can find a number of air purifiers on sale at the moment — but which ones are really going to make a difference to the air in your home? At Live Science we’ve tested a number of the best air purifiers over the years, so we’ve put together our pick of the devices that are really worth buying on sale.

Air purifiers can be a great addition to your home, but they often come with a hefty price tag. That’s why air purifiers on sale offer the perfect opportunity to invest in one of these appliances, with discounts on top models.

Air purifiers help to filter the air in your home, with a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report finding that indoor air can have up to five times higher levels of pollutants like mold, pesticides and particulates than the air outdoors. For those with respiratory issues such as asthma or allergies, these handy devices can make all the difference as they work hard to remove dust, pet dander and pollen, as well as other pollutants.

With our round-up of these air purifiers on sale, there are several models and designs to choose from, so you’re sure to find one that fits your needs and budget.

Today's air purifier deals

Shark HE601 Air Purifier 6 True HEPA | Was $449.99 , now $439.87

Save 12% on this deluxe Shark HE601 air purifier. It's ultra-fast and ultra-quiet thanks to multiple small fans, and the device uses Clean Sense IQ technology tracks air quality and adjusts to clean your air as efficiently as possible. Ideal for spaces up to1,200 square feet.

Shark Air Purifier 4 -| Was $349.99 , Now $199.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 on this Shark™ Air Purifier 4 with Anti-Allergen Multi-Filter. This purifier uses Clean Sense IQ™ technology to constantly track air quality & auto-adjust power. Four powerful fans and anti-allergen HEPA filtration helps clean air and prevent odors.

Coway Airmega AP-1512HH | Was $229.99, Now $139.29.

Save 39% on one of our favorite air purifiers, the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH (the cheapest we've seen it this year). This appliance features a four stage filtration system, consisting of a pre-filter, deodorization filter, true HEPA filter and vital ion, to capture up to 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. It also has a built in timer feature.



Blueair 411 Auto Air Purifier | Was $139.99 , Now $97.99

You can pick up this fantastic HEPA air purifier for under $100 thanks to a 30% Black Friday discount. A HEPASilent dual filtration delivers up to 45% faster cleaning and up to 67% less noise than traditional HEPA filtration alone, and the is Energy Star certified.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact TP7A | Was $549.99 , Now $349.99

Save $150 on this premium air purifier from Dyson. Featuring a HEPA filter, it has been designed to be 20% quieter than the previous model, and also features a night mode. The air purifier can also be pre-set to intervals between 30 minutes and eight hours.

Bissell air400 professional air purifier | Was $360.49 , Now $172.12

Enjoy a huge 52% saving and get over $188 off this air purifier with HEPA and carbon filters designed for large rooms. According to the manufactures, it can capture 99.97% of 0.3 micron particles including pollen, dust, smoke, hair and pet dander.

Compass Home Smart Air Purifier | Was $199.99 , Now $74.99 at Newegg

Breathe easier and save money at the same time, with over $120 off this compact Compass HEPA Filter air purifier. It uses a high quality H13 True HEPA filter to remove dust particles, smoke, odors, pollen, pet dander, and hair particles from living spaces up to 400 sq ft.

Shark Air Purifier 6: Was $449.99 , Now $229.99 at Best Buy

Featuring six high-speed fans and Clean Sense IQ™ technology to constantly track air quality and auto-adjust power, the Shark Air Purifier 6 uses anti-allergen HEPA filtration and can purify up to 1,200 square feet.

LG - PuriCare Mini Air Purifier | W as $199.99 , now $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $51 on this mini air purifier from LG. It's compact but no less efficient thanks to LG PuriCare™ 360° technology that detects contaminants as small as one microns or smaller in diameter (≤ PM1), for more effective filtration.

Asukro Smart Auto Air Purifier - was $89.99 , now $69.98 at Amazon

Compact and stylish, this air purifier with intelligent auto mode features a 360-Degree, 3-Stage True HEPA Filtration System capable of removing 99.97% of 0.3 micron airborne particles, pollen and odors. Save 30% today at Amazon

Levoit Core 400S Air Purifier | Was $219.99 , Now $186.99 at Amazon

The Levoit 400S is capable of purifying any large room in your home. It features 360° Air Intake and a smart auto mode with AirSight Plus Technology that measures air quality and automatically adjust the fan speed accordingly, all controlled via an app or Alexa.

The Winix 5300–2 uses PlasmaWave technology together with a carbon pre-filter and a HEPA filter to help purify the air in your home, covering up to 355 square feet.

Medify MA-50 Air Purifier – was $325.00, now $243.75 at Amazon

Save over $80 on this Medify MA-50 air purifier at Amazon and discover the difference its UV Light and Hepa filtration can make to the quality of your air at home. It's simple to use, with a soft-touch control panel with a 2-12 hour timer, and can clean large spaces up to 2,200 sq ft in just an hour.

Medify MA-15 Air Purifier | Was $119.00, Now $85.00 at Amazon

A compact air purifier at a compact price, save $44 off this popular air purifier at Amazon. It's ideal for smaller rooms and spaces and can clean up to 660 sq ft in one hour, or 330 sq ft in 30 minutes. Its HEPA H13 filtration can remove 99.9% of particles down to 0.1 microns in size.

Medify MA-35 Air Purifier | Was $399.99, Now $251.28 at Amazon

Save $147 off this wall-mounted air purifier at Amazon. Fitted with an H13 HEPA filter, it can remove 99.9% of particles from pollutants, and purify a room up to 640 sq ft in just 30 minutes. The MA-35 comes with wall mounting accessories (but not a stand.)

Which air purifier is right for you?

What air purifier you choose will likely depend on the size of your home and rooms, your budget, and your lifestyle (whether you have any pets, or if you're sensitive and allergic to dust and other particles).

The efficiency (and thus the price) of an air purifier is determined by its "clean air delivery rate", or CADR, which indicates how quickly and how much air it can clean in your room. When selecting a model, make sure the CADR is at least two-thirds the size of your room to ensure efficiency. Another useful measure is the ACH, or the "air changes per hour" - the higher that number is, the quicker will clean air be pumped back into your home.

Apart from these technical specifications, make sure to check how loud an air purifier is, as the noise can be disruptive if you run it in a bedroom. Additionally, some models emit light when they operate, which could disturb some light sleepers. The Honeywell HPA300 lets you dim its lights and automatically shuts off after a set amount of time, which is handy for use during the night.

Last but not least in your considerations, there is the matter of budget. Some high-end air purifiers such as the Dyson Purifier Cool cost just shy of $500, but you can get perfectly good options around the $100 mark like the Levoit H132 . No matter what you're after, we've got something to suit your needs in our roundup of air purifier deals.

Air purifiers on sale

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA deal

Honeywell HPA300 HEPA air purifier

Best for large rooms

Filter type: True HEPA filter | Coverage: 465 sq ft | Noise: 63 dB | Modes: 4 – Allergen, General clean, Germ and Turbo

Powerful 5 year warranty Lacks smart features Bulky and heavy

If you need a powerful purifier for a big room, the Honeywell HPA300 makes light work of microscopic matter and comes recommended by allergy experts. It uses three HEPA filters to screen smoke, dust and viruses and a carbon-activated pre-filter works to remove odors, gases and trap larger allergens such as pet dander and pollen.

With four cleaning modes – including turbo to improve air quality faster, it's designed for large areas and is capable of five air changes an hour in a room size of 465 square feet. Although you can't operate it remotely, the unit's tap buttons are easy to navigate. It has an auto-shut-off timer, the controls panel's lights can be dimmed or turned off, and LED indicators tell you when it's time to replace the filters.

Any drawbacks? It's by no means the quietest purifier on our list and weighing in at 17 lbs, it's also not the most portable. But, for ultra-effective filtration with a competitive price tag, the Honeywell HPA300 is exceptional value for money.

GermGuardian AC4825E deal

GermGuardian AC4825E air purifier

Best budget buy

Filter type: HEPA filter | Coverage: 153 sq ft | Noise: 55 dB | Modes: 3 fan settings

Portable Effective for the price Basic functions Noisy at lowest setting

The GermGuardian AC4825E performs better than what you'd expect from a purifier priced under $100. This slimline, 3-speed tower weighs only 7lbs, so it's incredibly easy to move around your home. It freshens rooms up to 153 square feet with four air changes an hour and has good CADR ratings for a low-range model.

Along with an odor-destroying charcoal pre-filter and True HEPA filter that absorbs dust and allergens from pets and plants, this purifier uses a UV-C light bulb that works with TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide). This helps to protect against airborne germs, killing mold spores and viruses as they circulate in the air.

There's little in the way of extra features on the GermGuardian AC4825E apart from a LED filter replacement indicator, but if you're looking for a simple purifier to use in smaller-sized rooms, it's an excellent choice.

Dyson Purifier Cool deal

Dyson Purifier Cool air purifier

Best for smart functionality

Filter type: HEPA H13 standard | Coverage: 201.5 sq ft | Noise: 61.5 dB | Modes: 3 – Auto, night and airflow direction

Duel air purifier and fan Iconic design Limited CADR information Expensive

The Dyson Purifier Cool is a stylish option that cools the air as it cleans. Yes, it's pricey, but there are plenty of smart features that justify the spend.

Using Dyson's AirMultiplier technology, pollutants are sucked into the machine and a smooth stream of cooling, clean air is circulated into the room – with backwards airflow for when you don't need the fan. It features a glass fibre HEPA 13 filter that catches 99.95% of particles as tiny as 0.1 microns – everything from pollen and dust to bacteria and mold spores, and an activated carbon filter that removes harmful gases and smells. What's more, the entire purifier (not just the filter), is sealed to HEPA standards to prevent pollutants from escaping back into the air.

The tower oscillates at 360° so you can direct airflow with a choice of 10 settings, including auto-mode with a smart sensor that adjusts air quality. Sleep mode activates extra-quiet filtration and a dimmed display. Set up voice control with Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri or Google Home for hands-free use or connect and control via the Dyson app – data enthusiasts can also track real-time air quality and view previous stats on particulate matter and VOC levels in the home.

Coway AP 1512 HH deal

Coway AP 1512 HH air purifier

Best for asthma and allergy sufferers

Filter type: True HEPA filter | Coverage: 350 sq ft | Noise: 53 dB | Modes: 5 – including auto and eco

Compact Quiet Pre-filter requires frequent cleaning Comes with only one carbon filter

The compact Coway AP 1512 HH has an effective 4-stage filtration system that provides noticeably purer air in rooms up to 361 square feet. There's a washable pre-filter to capture dust, pet fur and hair, and a carbon filter that removes harmful gases and odors. Common allergens are dealt with by the HEPA filter and it also has an ionizer (which can be switched on or off) which releases negative ions that Coway claims helps to clean the air.

Choose auto-mode and the fan speed self-adjusts to improve air quality, or you can manually cycle between three fan settings. Switching into eco mode makes the Coway AP 1512 HH one of the most energy-saving models on the market – saving you on energy bills.

Along with impressive CADR ratings and its great design, what we like about this purifier is that it's one of the quietest we've reviewed. On the lowest setting there's only 24 dB of noise, making it an ideal option for sleeping.

Winix 5500-2 deal

Winix 5500-2 air purifier

Best for ease of use

Filter type: True HEPA filter | Coverage: 360 sq ft | Noise: 53 dB | Modes: 6 – including auto and sleep

Effective in medium / large rooms Remote control No Wi-Fi connectivity Only two year warranty

With CADR ratings to rival more expensive purifiers, the Winix 5500-2 has excellent air-cleaning performance in larger rooms – it can purify a 580 square foot space in just 20 minutes. Allergens are removed in four stages of filtration using a pre-filter, carbon filter, HEPA filter, and Winix's PlasmaWave Technology that disperses dual polarity ions to break down airborne bacteria, viruses and VOCs.

The Winix 5500-2 has built-in smart sensors that detect the tiniest of particles and LED light indicators inform you on air quality so you can switch between the four fan speeds. We liked that the auto-function detects a change in light to turn on sleep mode – and there's a timer, too. Although the W5500-2 can't be operated via an app, it does have a remote control so settings can be changed from across the room.

You can expect to replace the HEPA filter around once every 12 months and an indicator reminds you. The bonus is that both the fine-mesh pre-filter and the carbon filter on this unit are washable, making it an economical option in the long-term.