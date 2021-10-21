CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Civility should determine your vote in Franklin

Sun Chronicle
 5 days ago

When I began my teaching career in Franklin, in the fall of 1996, I quickly realized that Franklin was a town that I wanted to live in and make my home. It was actually an obvious choice for me. Franklin shared many of the values I was raised with....

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Seacoast Online

Letter: York should vote for transparency and candor

It is disconcerting and disappointing, to put it mildly, to learn from the Oct. 20 edition of The York Weekly that two of the candidates running for office in the Nov. 2 election cannot or will not articulate to the electorate their thoughts and positions on the issues that dominate current civil discourse.
YORK, ME
federalnewsnetwork.com

COVID civil war in your office?

Has the government’s get-your-shots-or-get-out mandate unified your office? Or polarized it like never before?. Are you or your coworkers arguing? Either face-to-face, or glaring Zoom-to-Zoom over the pros and cons of requiring people to get the series of jabs. Or else!. Interestingly, both the pro-shot and anti-vaxxers think the decision...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Post and Courier

Letter: Sen. Scott should support voting act

The Freedom to Vote Act is not “a power grab” by Democrats as Sen. Tim Scott fraudulently claims. In actuality, it is a power grab by the voters in America. As the League of Women Voters says: the Act “protects and expands the right to vote, decreases the influence of money in politics, and curbs partisan gerrymandering. The Freedom to Vote Act will set national standards to make sure all Americans can cast their ballots in the way that works best for them, regardless of their age, race, sex, language, or ZIP code.“ The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan voting advocacy group is in favor of this act.
LABOR ISSUES
State
Rhode Island State
Rappahannock News

Letter: My father cares very deeply for the citizens of Rappahannock County

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. I am writing you concerning the upcoming election for the Board of Supervisors. I see that certain letters have been published, and certain articles are to be published, touching on the character of my father, David Konick, one of the candidates for the office.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
Ironton Tribune

Jim Crawford: Should everyone vote?

The United States has one of the lowest voter turnouts of the developed democracies. Is that because people are so happy with the status quo that there is no urgent need to vote? Is it because voters are so angry at those they elect ignoring their interests and needs in favor of corporations and mega donors’ demands that they sit out elections?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Boston Herald

Voting by mail? Do it before Tuesday, or risk your vote going uncounted

Thinking of voting by mail? Do it before Tuesday, or your vote might not be counted — as 1,000 votes were in September’s Boston mayoral election, Secretary of State William Galvin said. Galvin is urging voters who haven’t mailed back their local election ballots to send them before this Tuesday....
BOSTON, MA
Post Register

Opinion: Feel confident in your vote

Election integrity. Stolen votes. Voter fraud. These are all comments that you have likely heard in the last several months — unless, of course, you live under a rock. Like any patriot, I was concerned about the sanctity of my vote in the upcoming municipal elections, so I did the only reasonable thing I could think of. I asked our county elections office about their processes. You may be shocked to find out that it is not some huge big secret shrouded in mystery. There are no secret routers hidden in closets. There is not even a secret handshake to get into the building. What you will find is about the nicest, friendliest group of people that I may have ever come across in all of my experience working with bureaucracies.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
#Civility
Sun Chronicle

Endorsement for Tanuja Arany, candidate for city council

Endorsement for Tanuja Arany, candidate for city council. We urge our friends and neighbors in Ward 2 to vote for Tanuja Arany to represent our ward on the Attleboro City Council. An Attleboro native, Arany brings a wealth of experiences and perspectives in her bid to serve the public. As...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Sun Chronicle

Endorsement for Todd McGhee, candidate for mayor

These are a few of the reasons why I am supporting Todd McGhee for mayor of Attleboro. In McGhee’s career in public service as a state police officer for 24 years, McGhee has shown that he is a strong leader as well as a team player. He listens to others and works with them to come up with innovative solutions to challenging problems. As a small business owner, he has demonstrated good stewardship in owning a successful business that operates across the globe.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Salina Post

OPINION: Why you should vote Yes

The intent of this ordinance is to protect people’s liberties and the small businesses who are really just families trying to make a living. There seems to be 3 categories of people who are strongly opposing us:. Those who live in fear – These people believe that the only way...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Santafe New Mexican.com

Ranked-choice voting couldn't keep Santa Fe mayoral campaign civil

One of the fanciful myths of Santa Fe politics collapsed this fall. Sincerity, humility and civility were the casualties. I speak of ranked-choice voting. Advocates claimed the system of voting for more than one candidate for the same office would make campaigns less combative. Their theory was candidates wouldn’t attack...
SANTA FE, NM
Central Virginian

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Shouldn’t question voting integrity

I am personally horrified by any political candidate who questions the integrity of Virginia elections and asks for an audit of our voting machines. These machines are audited shortly before every election. A member of the electoral board witnesses the audit and the tapes from the audit are kept and on record.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
pghcitypaper.com

Here’s an easy way to determine your Allegheny County voting precinct

There are over 100 municipalities in Allegheny County, and in many of those, there are several, sometimes dozens, of wards used to break down voting precincts. And within those wards, there are often several districts. All in all, there are several hundred different voting boundaries within the county. It’s nearly impossible to keep track of them all.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
tricitytimes-online.com

Who should our voting neighbors be?

Only a few weeks remain before new voting districts will be adopted and become law by year’s end. It will be interesting to see what those final maps look like and consider the long-term effects they’ll have on elections in Michigan now that an independent citizens commission is doing the work instead of elected officials.
LAPEER, MI
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Do your research and then vote

Our joint communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have an important date Nov. 2. We will chose mayors and council members to lead us forward or who will reverse our city's accomplishments. I am concerned for both cities. I am a 40-year resident of Cedar Falls who raised a family, enjoyed a career, and values what the committed city staff worked hard to accomplish: a thriving downtown, new construction for housing and schools, safer roads, trails for walking and biking and more. Our city staff has demonstrated its ability to lead with a focus on the future. I am deeply concerned that the rancor and misinformation floating around both Cedar Falls and Waterloo threatens the vibrancy in both cities and their ability to move ahead. Focusing on the issue of fire safety delivery in Cedar Falls, and what emblem should be on police uniforms in Waterloo, will not help us meet the challenges of the future! Learn the facts, check out candidate positions through websites, attend debates and forums and then acknowledge that voting for candidates willing to work together and focus on the future is vital, now more than ever. And then, go vote for them!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Yonkers Tribune.

Your November Vote By Ron Matten

YONKERS, NY— October 21, 2021 — In a few short days,. Yonkers residents will begin deciding on who will be their next council president. The Yonkers City Council President is the at-large councilmember representing the entire city. In addition to enacting legislation, the council president is the citywide ombudsman. The position advocates for all Yonkersites in an equitable manner. Based on my experience, competency, and vision for Yonkers, I am asking for your vote.
YONKERS, NY

Comments / 0

