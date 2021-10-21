Civility should determine your vote in Franklin

Our joint communities of Waterloo and Cedar Falls have an important date Nov. 2. We will chose mayors and council members to lead us forward or who will reverse our city's accomplishments. I am concerned for both cities. I am a 40-year resident of Cedar Falls who raised a family, enjoyed a career, and values what the committed city staff worked hard to accomplish: a thriving downtown, new construction for housing and schools, safer roads, trails for walking and biking and more. Our city staff has demonstrated its ability to lead with a focus on the future. I am deeply concerned that the rancor and misinformation floating around both Cedar Falls and Waterloo threatens the vibrancy in both cities and their ability to move ahead. Focusing on the issue of fire safety delivery in Cedar Falls, and what emblem should be on police uniforms in Waterloo, will not help us meet the challenges of the future! Learn the facts, check out candidate positions through websites, attend debates and forums and then acknowledge that voting for candidates willing to work together and focus on the future is vital, now more than ever. And then, go vote for them!

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO