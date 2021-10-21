National Park Service: Man seen hitting baseball into Grand Canyon

The Grand Canyon isn’t the place for batting practice, park rangers said. A man is under investigation after he was spotted Sunday hitting baseballs into the Grand Canyon, national park officials said. “Park personnel are in contact with the involved individual,” park rangers said Wednesday on Facebook. “Though no further...
The body of a missing Texas man was recovered Sunday in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park—the same park where the body of Gabby Petito was located last month. Jared Hembree’s body was located near Uhl Hill in the eastern part of the park after a search that included more than 80 personnel. His vehicle was located at the Game Warden Point parking area in the eastern part of Grand Teton. The search was initiated on Thursday.
One Grand Canyon tourist is in hot water for hitting a baseball into the national park. CBS 42 recently reported on the illegal incident while people reacted to the stunt. While it is dangerous to throw or hit things off into the Grand Canyon for fear of injuring others, some social media commenters had mixed feelings over the stunt.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A majority of the Kings Canyon National Park will reopen to the public on Monday, according to park officials. Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks authorities say the areas that are reopening did not see active fire and are no longer considered to be under threat. The following areas will […]
Following the announcement earlier this week that Grand Teton National Park experienced the second busiest September in its history, park officials have announced 2021 so far has been the busiest year-to-date on record. Grand Teton National Park hosted 3,493,937 recreation visits between January and September of 2021, already surpassing the park’s busiest full year on record with three months to go in 2021.
It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that the nation’s first Interior Secretary of Native American descent is in charge while the policy of forbidding sport hunting at America’s national parks is unraveling. And Secretary Deb Haaland is doing it with a bang — enabling trophy hunting of America’s largest mammal, the bison, within Grand Canyon National Park.
MOOSE, Wyo. — It's been nearly five months since Cian McLaughlin disappeared in Grand Teton National Park, and his family is begging for help in finding him. The 27-year-old from Ireland vanished while hiking alone on June 8. A hiker recalled seeing McLaughlin heading south toward Taggart Lake in the late afternoon when the two stopped and had a conversation. McLaughlin described where he worked, said he was from Ireland and mentioned he was living in Jackson. The hiker went on his way and did not see McLaughlin again.
HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — For those hoping to take tours of the historic Harpers Ferry National Park in West Virginia’s scenic eastern panhandle, the pandemic has — to an extent — tied the hands of your host, the National Park Service. A self-guided tour through Harpers Ferry is an insight into the community’s Black […]
A Colorado hiker who had wandered off the trail and got lost ignored repeated phone calls from rescuers because the hiker didn’t recognize the number, officials said. The person started hiking Mount Elbert from the South Trailhead on October 18 around 9 a.m., Lake County Search and Rescue said. The hiker did not return by evening. Five LCSAR members searched for the hiker until early the next morning but were unsuccessful.
(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park.
The announcement was made by the governor on Oct. 21 at the lake in western Colorado.
Snow has arrived at Bryce Canyon National Park, officials shared Tuesday. They said they accumulated around 7," but that quickly compressed to moisture. "Snow swirling on cold winds tested many a visitors' autumn wardrobes, rustled aspen leaves, and limited visibility into the afternoon," officials stated. "By then the melt had already begun."
Communities that rely on the Colorado River are facing a water crisis. Lake Mead, the river’s largest reservoir, has fallen to levels not seen since it was created by the construction of the Hoover Dam roughly a century ago. Arizona and Nevada are facing their first-ever mandated water cuts, while water is being released from […]
Lake Tahoe’s water level has dropped so low that water is no longer flowing into the Truckee River and salmon aren’t expected to spawn in a major tributary this year. Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, and clumps of stringy algae have been washing up on beaches, said […]
In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The hazard trees could potentially fall onto people and cars on the section of State Route 180 […]
TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, which was hit hard by the Caldor Fire, says the entire west side of the mountain will be off-limits this season.
The resort says its West Bowl area was badly damaged in the fire.
Cable that supports chairs on the mountain’s main lift was also damaged, officials say. A replacement cable is now being made in Switzerland, but it’s unknown when it will be finished and delivered.
Damage assessments are still underway – and there is no word on when the mountain may partially reopen.
The news is a grim reminder of the effects of a historic wildfire season, even as a historic storm rolled through Northern California on Sunday into Monday and dumped snow in the Sierra.
Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 had to be closed for some time over the course of the storm. Chain control were in effect at other times, but have now been dropped.
Some Sierra spots, including Donner Pass and Soda Springs, saw more than 2 feet of snow in just 24 hours.
The National Park Service prohibits visitors from throwing “anything” over the edge of the canyon’s rims — even rocks — as it could have disastrous effects for other guests, or the terrain of the canyon.
