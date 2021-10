YORK – The first month in the city’s new fiscal year is showing record-breaking city sales tax receipts, according to figures provided by the York City Clerk. For the month of October (which reflects transactions that took place in August), the city took in $390,402.42 in city sales tax revenue. That is the highest monthly total since last August – and that total, in 2020, was the second highest on record since the city sales tax was instituted.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO