Burger Boat Company has a very rich history in Manitowoc dating back to 1863. Presently, the custom shipyard is “healthy and they have lots of work.” Seehafer News spoke this week with Ron Cleveringa, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, about current activity at Burger Boat. “Well, we are busy with a couple of nice projects,” he told us. “One of which is a 92-foot Carferry for the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transit Authority. We’re super excited about that one. I have another project that’s going to keep us very busy through 2022. We’re also pursuing recent repair activity on just about any vessel on the Great Lakes.”

