Researchers at Penn Medicine found similar patterns of recovery following hip surgery for patients who received general anesthesia and spinal anesthesia. The study, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at an annual meeting of the American Society of Anesthesiologists this month, is the largest randomized study to compare the post-operative outcomes of general anesthesia and spinal anesthesia. The researchers who conducted the study examined the common yet unsupported claim that spinal anesthesia is safer for patients undergoing surgery for hip fractures, Penn Medicine News reported.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 10 DAYS AGO