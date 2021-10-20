A royally good night! Sarah Ferguson recycles a floor-length gown as she attends a Red Cross charity event during Rome's 16th film festival

Sarah Ferguson cut a stylish figure as she attended a Red Cross charity event during Rome's 16th film festival in Italy on Wednesday evening.

The mother-of-two, 62, recycled a sleeveless floor-length red gown which she first wore when she attended the luminous fundraising gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, completed her glamorous outfit with a pair of silver dangling earrings, a gold bracelet and wrist watch.

Sarah, who is commonly known as Fergie, was gifted a personalised Red Cross top and flowers on arrival, before dining with the president of the charity, Francesco Rocca.

Despite arriving without a jacket in hand, it seems the chilly temperatures proved too much for the grandmother-of-two, who was later snapped wearing one at dinner.

Sarah, who wore her copper locks loose, opted for glamourous makeup, with a hint of blusher on her cheeks and a dusting of eye shadow.

Later in the evening, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mother was seen posing for snaps alongside Italian actor Raoul Bova and event planner Tiziana Rocca.

The engagement comes just days after the royal celebrated her 62nd birthday on Saturday, where she shared snaps of herself relaxing in nature and blowing out candles on a cake.

Taking to social media, the mother-of-two thanked well-wishers for their 'kind and thoughtful' birthday messages.

'Thank you so much to everyone for the kind and thoughtful birthday messages,' Fergie wrote in the caption of the post, which included snaps of her sitting on a rock in a stream.

Sarah's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, 31, who welcomed her first child, August Brooksbank, in February this year, also took to her social media account to send warm wishes to her 'dearest Mumma'.

Eugenie shared a touching image in her post, with the snap - thought to be taken at the same time as Sarah's outdoorsy photos - showing the royal being cuddled by her mother, while hiking on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, according to Hello!.

The mother and daughter duo were seen celebrating the Duchess of York's birthday out on the town on Thursday, as they stepped out at the China Tang restaurant in Mayfair.

'Happy birthday to my dearest Mumma,' Eugenie wrote on Instagram, while sharing the snap of the two of them embracing.

