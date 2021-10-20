CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

A royally good night! Sarah Ferguson recycles a floor-length gown as she attends a Red Cross charity event during Rome's 16th film festival

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Sarah Ferguson cut a stylish figure as she attended a Red Cross charity event during Rome's 16th film festival in Italy on Wednesday evening.

The mother-of-two, 62, recycled a sleeveless floor-length red gown which she first wore when she attended the luminous fundraising gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew, the Queen's second son, completed her glamorous outfit with a pair of silver dangling earrings, a gold bracelet and wrist watch.

Sarah, who is commonly known as Fergie, was gifted a personalised Red Cross top and flowers on arrival, before dining with the president of the charity, Francesco Rocca.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV9h4_0cYX9yds00
Sarah Ferguson, 62, stole the show at a Red Cross event in Rome during the 16th Film Festival 2021 at Villa Miani on Wednesday (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l174K_0cYX9yds00
The mother-of-two was gifted a Red Cross Italy top, perhaps as a belated birthday gift, during the event 

Despite arriving without a jacket in hand, it seems the chilly temperatures proved too much for the grandmother-of-two, who was later snapped wearing one at dinner.

Sarah, who wore her copper locks loose, opted for glamourous makeup, with a hint of blusher on her cheeks and a dusting of eye shadow.

Later in the evening, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's mother was seen posing for snaps alongside Italian actor Raoul Bova and event planner Tiziana Rocca.

The engagement comes just days after the royal celebrated her 62nd birthday on Saturday, where she shared snaps of herself relaxing in nature and blowing out candles on a cake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di1zG_0cYX9yds00
Sarah, pictured, received a beautiful bouquet of red and white roses, left, which matched her stylish dress, right 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Znx9N_0cYX9yds00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26enQI_0cYX9yds00
Fergie proudly showed the personalised top which she was gifted during the event, which matched her dress, pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bIbtE_0cYX9yds00
The royal sat next to Francesco Rocca, the president of Italian Red Cross, during the glamorous event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6Gpy_0cYX9yds00
The mother-of-two recycled the sleeveless floor-length red gown which she first wore when she attended the luminous fundraising gala as part of the BFI London Film Festival 2019 (pictured)

Taking to social media, the mother-of-two thanked well-wishers for their 'kind and thoughtful' birthday messages.

'Thank you so much to everyone for the kind and thoughtful birthday messages,' Fergie wrote in the caption of the post, which included snaps of her sitting on a rock in a stream.

Sarah's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie, 31, who welcomed her first child, August Brooksbank, in February this year, also took to her social media account to send warm wishes to her 'dearest Mumma'.

Eugenie shared a touching image in her post, with the snap - thought to be taken at the same time as Sarah's outdoorsy photos - showing the royal being cuddled by her mother, while hiking on the Queen's Balmoral Estate, according to Hello!.

The mother and daughter duo were seen celebrating the Duchess of York's birthday out on the town on Thursday, as they stepped out at the China Tang restaurant in Mayfair.

'Happy birthday to my dearest Mumma,' Eugenie wrote on Instagram, while sharing the snap of the two of them embracing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4epuyV_0cYX9yds00
During tonight's event, Sarah met with event planner Tiziana Rocca, who was wearing a sleeveless black dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kXwdx_0cYX9yds00
The mother-of-two also posed alongside Italian actor Raoul Bova, left, and Francesco Rocca (pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kate's heart-to-heart with Ant: Presenter tells the Duchess he was in a 'bad' way with his addiction when he asked for help as royal stuns in a £845 red Christopher Kane skirt and £225 Ralph Lauren jumper at charity event

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke to TV presenter Ant McPartlin about his addiction battle at a charity event in London today. Kate, 39, who looked radiant in a customised £845 red Christopher Kane skirt and a £225 Ralph Lauren jumper, heard how Ant was in a 'bad' place by the time he sought help for his drug and alcohol issues.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson's book inspired by Royal Lodge will amaze you

Duchess of York's very own children's book, The Enchanted Oak Tree, was inspired by the regal home, Royal Lodge, she shares with Prince Andrew. WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shows off beautiful corner of her idyllic garden. When the Sarah Ferguson read her story on her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel, she...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francesco Rocca
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Fergie
Person
Raoul Bova
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson enjoys glamorous night out in Rome

Sarah, Duchess of York cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out for a Red Cross charity event at Rome's 16th film festival in Italy on Wednesday. The 62-year-old looked elegant in a repeat floor-length red gown for the occasion, and accessorised with a pair of pearl drop earrings. Later, as she posed for a series of group photographs at the event, she added a two-tone military-style jacket.
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Moran Atias in Galia Lahav at the ''I Am Zlatan'' 16th Rome Film Festival

Moran Atias hit the red carpet yesterday evening(October 21st) during the 16th Rome Film Festival for the premiere of ''I Am Zlatan.''. Moran worked the split on her GALIA LAHAV ''Elise'' bias cut, silk-satin dress in pale gold, which featured a fully boned corset and a shawl collar. It's a simple but sexy look in which Moran is effortlessly selling.
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Princess Anne opts for smart red coat as she visits local projects in Somerset

Princess Anne looked smart in a red double-breasted coat as she visited businesses and projects in Somerset. During a trip round the county which included visiting Weston-Super-Mare and Yeovil, The Princess Royal met with various locals, including school children. Her Royal Highness met with pupils and staff from Fairmead School...
CELEBRITIES
thefashionistastories.com

Angelina Jolie & Zahara Jolie-Pitt at the 16th Rome Film Festival

Angelina Jolie attended the photocall and premiere for ''Eternals'' yesterday(October 24th) during the 16th Rome Film Festival and her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt joined her at the premiere. For the photocall, Angelina Jolie looked simple beautiful wearing a vintage RALPH LAUREN black one-shoulder, cape sleeve dress. I feel like like she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Charity#Movies#Good Night#British Royal Family#Uk#Italian
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne stuns in knee high boots with an extra special detail

Princess Anne has just completed her whistle-stop, two day royal visit to Paris and we have loved her wardrobe for the overseas trip. On Monday afternoon, fresh from her morning at the races (more on that later) the mother-of-two looked incredible as she met with UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay and participated in the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of UNESCO.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Millionaire hotel tycoon, 33, collapses and dies eight weeks after lavish wedding

A 33-year-old millionaire hotel tycoon mysteriously collapsed and died after partying in a Mayfair nightclub, it was reported.Vivek Chadha, who has links to the Conservative Party, was found dead in London in the early hours of Sunday.He was a Tory party donor and regularly attended events alongside the likes of former prime ministers, David Cameron and Theresa May.It comes only weeks after the 33-year-old married model Stuttee Chadha, 29, in a lavish wedding at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House hotel on London’s Park Lane.A post-mortem is expected to be carried out to confirm the cause of Mr Chadha’s death which...
WORLD
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

255K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy