Former Adelaide Crows player Tom Lynch puts his Somerton Park house up for sale

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Aussie Rules footballer Tom Lynch has listed his beachside home in Somerton Park, Adelaide, for sale.

The former Adelaide Crows player put his 11 Rossall Rd property on the market after announcing his move to North Melbourne as Development Coach for the Kangaroos.

According to realestate.com.au, the two-storey house is on the market without a price tag and will go to auction next month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4Hoy_0cYWjnIL00
A footballer's paradise: Former Adelaide Crows player Tom Lynch has put his Somerton Park house up for sale

Lynch, 31, listed the property with Ray White Henley Beach principal Anthony Fahey and Samuel Parsons, who expect to find a buyer quickly for the 'resort home'.

'It’s a really beautiful family home rich with all the things you’d expect in a five-star resort home,' said Mr Fahey.

'The finishes are sublime,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRAyT_0cYWjnIL00
Stunning: Lynch listed the property with Ray White Henley Beach principal Anthony Fahey and Samuel Parsons, who expect to find a buyer quickly for the stunning 'resort home'

Lynch purchased the home with his family in 2019 for $1.51million.

It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and a port for two vehicles on a 780 sqm block.

The house also has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area, a resort-style swimming pool and basketball half-court.

'The area is very tightly held and even from Somerton Park to Grange, there’s nothing like this on,' Mr Fahey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ipQP_0cYWjnIL00
History: Lynch purchased the home with his family in 2019 for $1.51million
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZxhc_0cYWjnIL00
Inclusions: It features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a study and a port for two vehicles on a 780 sqm block

Tom Lynch played 164 career games for the Adelaide Crows from 2012 to 2021 after a brief stint at St Kilda.

He was not offered a contract by the Crows for the 2022 AFL season and was delisted at the end of the 2021 season.

He has now been appointed as a Development Coach for the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

His home is scheduled to go under the hammer at 2pm on Saturday, November 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZt7p_0cYWjnIL00
Career: Tom Lynch played 164 career games for the Adelaide Crows from 2012 to 2021 after a brief stint at St Kilda. He was not offered a contract by the Crows for the 2022 AFL season and was delisted at the end of the 2021 season

