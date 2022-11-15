Best Black Friday Golf Iron Deals

When it comes to your golf bag, it is crucial that you have a set of irons that feel comfortable. After all, these clubs can not only lower your score, but they can also get you out of serious trouble. And Black Friday a great time to pick up a new set of irons for much less than you think...

With so many makes and models available on the market, it can be difficult to decide which irons will have the most impact on your game, as well as considering the actual cost of purchasing your weapons of choice. Some useful tips would be knowing the basics of your swing. Speed, angle of attack and regular shot shape will play a huge part in your decision.

If you are in the market to purchase a new set of irons , then now is the time to do so, with many brands offering reduced Black Friday deals and the latest advice being to not delay purchasing due to the high demand . As a result, we have found the best Black Friday offers on some cracking sets of irons, with plenty of options and variations available, whether you're a beginner or an experienced golfer. There are plenty of fantastic golf iron deals available right now, so check them out below, as well as Golf Monthly's Black Friday golf deals hub page, where you can also find offers on an array of golfing equipment and attire.

In the US:

In the UK:

US Iron Deals

TaylorMade M4 Irons | $200 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were $799.99 Now $599.99

Black Friday is a great time to upgrade your irons, with these M4s dropping $200 below the RRP. They're still a fantastic mid-to-higher-handicapper set. You'll get them from 5-AW with KBS shafts.

Read our full TaylorMade M4 Irons Review View Deal

Callaway Mavrik Irons | $100 off at Dick's Sporting Goods

Were $799 Now $699

The Callaway Mavrik Irons are one of the best irons for mid handicappers. They are both a forgiving and an excellent option for those looking to improve and lower their scores, and for the reduced price of $699, are a fantastic option for those new to golf.

Read our full Callaway Mavrik Irons Review View Deal

Cleveland Launcher HB Turbo Irons | $194.25 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Were $914.24 Now $719.99

Looking for a more forgiving iron set? You'll love the HB Turbos, some of the most forgiving irons on the market. And for $194.25 off, they are a fantastic iron for any golf newbies. View Deal

Tour Edge Golf Hot Launch C521 Irons | $217 off at Rock Bottom Golf

Were $599 Now $382.49

The Hot Launch C521 irons are said to provide excellent forgiveness and superior distance. Test that for yourself with this huge $200 saving! View Deal

Cobra Speedzone Irons | $150 off at Walmart

Was $799 Now $649.99

Save a massive $150 on the Speedzones from Cobra, one of the best higher-handicap irons of the previous generation. They'll help you launch your irons higher and hit them further, with plenty of forgiveness on those off-centre strike View Deal

Cobra 2021 Radspeed Irons | $59.95 off at Amazon

Were $898.95 Now $749.98

The Radspeed irons from Cobra are some of the best golf irons on the market today, offering up high forgiveness, long distance and a high launch. Save a very nice $58+ on the set from 5-GW in regular flex. View Deal

UK Iron Deals

Titleist T200 Irons | £320 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £1,099 Now £779

Save £320 on the previous generation Titleist T200 irons, a set that is perfect for higher handicappers. Titleist irons are rarely on sale so this is a great chance to pick up a discounted set! View Deal

Titleist 722 T200 Golf Irons Steel | £249 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £1148 Now £899

Some of the best irons available on the market are now nearly £250 off! Used by the likes of Major winners Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the T200's offer stunning looks and performance. View Deal

Cobra RadSpeed Irons | £400 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £849.99 Now £449.99

If you're brand new to golf then you simply can't go wrong with these irons. The RadSpeed are one of the best clubs for those looking to improve their ball striking and connection on the shot. View Deal

Callaway Rogue X Irons | £470 off at Scottsdale Golf

Was £869 Now £399

If you're looking for some slightly cheaper forgiving irons then the Rogue X irons from Callaway will more than do the job. Some cool technology like Variable Face Thickness and Cup360 make these very user-friendly, View Deal

TaylorMade P770 Irons | £300 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £979 Now £679

Right now you can save £300 off the TaylorMade P770 irons, which are compact, hollow body irons that offer forgiveness in a compact profiles with traditional lofts. We enjoyed them so much our technical editor Joel Tadman actually put them into his bag, View Deal

Wilson Staff D9 Irons | £290 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £679 Now £389

If you’re looking for maximum distance from a set of irons that are easy to hit and don’t break the bank, the Wilson Staff D9 is one of the stand out choices coming in with nearly £300 off right now. View Deal

PXG 0311ST Milled Irons | £3,231 off at Scottsdale Golf

Were £4,080 Now £849

Yes you read that right, you can save over £3k on a set of PXG 0311ST irons right now which is the biggest saving we have ever seen. View Deal

Why should I buy a new set of golf irons on Black Friday?

Golf irons do not come cheap. In fact, they are some of the most expensive pieces of golf equipment on the market. But without golf clubs, how can we expect to play golf? I often advise players not to buy a set of irons at a their full price, unless you're a low handicap golfer looking to compete to a high standard. It is always best to wait to get a good deal in the Black Friday sales on any any set of irons, perhaps even a set that are a few years old.

This way you can save yourself a fortune and still get a quality set of clubs that can help you improve as a player. In the US the best golf retailers include Dick's Sporting Goods , Golf Galaxy , Rock Bottom Golf and Walmart . In the UK, we recommend looking at American Golf , Scottsdale Golf , Sports Direct , Click Golf and of course Amazon .

The market for golf irons is crowded, expensive and confusing and being sure you're getting the most suitable iron for your game can be a minefield. Black Friday is a great opportunity for any player to get a good deal on a quality set of golf irons, but it is wise to know what irons you should purchase before you go ahead and do so. For that reason, here are several points to consider when buying golf irons on black Friday.



Your Handicap And Ability

This is probably the most important first step: knowing which type of iron best suits your game. This is by no means gospel, but higher handicappers tend to use cavity back irons that offer maximum forgiveness in a larger iron head, while mid-low handicappers tend to use more bladed irons that are forged, offer more feel and control but less forgiveness.

You'll know how good or perhaps not so good your ball striking tends to be, so make sure you invest in a set of irons that matches where your game is out now, not where you'd ideally want it to be. We have great guides that go into more detail on this, so check out our guide on the most forgiving irons if you're a higher handicapper and our guide on the best irons for mid-handicappers .

Price

This will be a major factor in anyone's decision of what irons to go for. As you'll have seen in this list, the price can vary dramatically between irons. Typically, for a set of cavity back irons - those that provide most distance and forgiveness - you'll be looking between $600-$800 for a set of seven irons.

This obviously can fluctuate between brands, and we've highlighted some excellent deals on golf irons that you can purchase this Black Friday. As you may have seen above, the price still jumps quite significantly when looking at the forged and bladed options - up to and above $1000 at full RRP - but this is par for the course and you'll be getting a high quality, premium product in return.

Custom Fit

This is probably the most essential part of the iron buying process, no matter the irons you're after or how good you are at the game. A custom fit session will make sure you get the right flex and length of shaft, correct lie angle and correct iron head for your game, meaning you'll finish with the best golf clubs that are as suitable as possible for you out on course.

Custom fits can be a daunting process if you're a true beginner or you aren't that confident hitting golf balls in front of people, but they're a vital part of the club buying process. We recommend having a shortlist of three or four iron heads you like the look of before entering a custom fit and then whittling them down to the best for your game during the custom fit process. Custom fits are provided by a number of golf retailers or club professionals at your local golf club.