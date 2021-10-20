‘Devastated’: Residents Speak About Their Experience in Centralia House Fire

Charcoaled debris from a fire is seen on a porch in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue in Centralia.

Cathleen Fisher was home baking cookies when she and her husband, Aric Fisher, heard what they thought was a knock on the back door of their Centralia residence.

Aric Fisher got up to answer, thinking it was someone stopping by to talk about yard work the couple wanted to get done before they left on a trip to Coos Bay.

“I went back and it wasn’t knocking,” Aric Fisher said. “It was the fire starting into the wood of the greenhouse that I had built.”

The greenhouse, which is where fire crews suspected the fire began, was located on the porch right against the back wall of the house.

“I opened the door and boy, there it is, right there,” Aric Fisher said.

Neighbors quickly came over to help.

Aric Fisher told his wife to call 911 and get out of the house while he grabbed a garden hose and started fighting the fire, which at that point had burned the back porch and the framework of a greenhouse and was spreading up the back wall.

When he saw the fire had spread up into the bedroom window on the second floor, he moved inside to fight the fire from there.

“But then the smoke was getting real heavy,” he said. “I thought I had it down but when I was inside, it revitalized itself and (it was) time to get out, so that’s what we did.”

Crews with the Riverside Fire Authority and Lewis County Fire District 6 responded to reports of the fire at the Fishers’ residence in the 100 block of South Washington Avenue just after 5:40 p.m. on Oct. 14.

They arrived to find heavy fire at the back porch, with the fire spreading to the first floor of the residence, according to a Riverside Fire Authority incident report.

Aric Fisher thanked fire crews for their work and survivors' care personnel for taking care of Cathleen Fisher in the aftermath of the fire.

“I’m standing around trying to watch what’s going on and she’s just sitting there devastated, because she’s got nothing keeping her busy except ‘there goes my world’” said Aric Fisher. “It’s like what everybody says, you don’t know what it’s like until you’re there.”

He also thanked his son, Phillip Fisher, who is the primary owner of the house, for his calm demeanor during the incident.

“(He said) ‘nobody’s in the house, it’s fine, it’s just a house’ and I was like ‘wow, this is your home, your property … and you’re maintaining a cool mind,’ but he’s always been a cool, pragmatic-thinking guy,” said Aric Fisher. “His passion is the people and the family, not the things.”

The first floor of the residence sustained heavy fire damage, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the second floor.

Homeowner’s insurance is covering most of the family’s immediate needs, including accommodations while they look for a new place to live. The family has also received assistance from the Chehalis United Methodist Church, where Aric and Cathleen regularly attend service.

Fire crews have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.