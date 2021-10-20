Next Twin Transit Meeting to Be Held Virtually

Citizens for Modern Transit (CMT) – the St. Louis region’s transit advocacy organization – has announced plans for its next virtual “Talking Transit” event, which is set for Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 8:30 a.m. via ZOOM. This event will look at the results of a study completed by the ULI...
The Pierce Transit Community Transportation Advisory Group (CTAG) will meet on Oct. 28 remotely at 5:30. Read the meeting agenda participation instructions here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County will be holding a virtual meeting to go over the county’s redistricting process. As required by law, Chesterfield must redraw its five magisterial districts based on population growth reflected in the 2020 census. Proposed changes will not affect the current election cycle. To...
NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Northeast Area Elementary Boundary Study Committee will host a public information session next week to provide information and gather feedback about boundary options and the study process. The virtual meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. The event will include an explanation of the process, a presentation of data, and a question-and-answer period. …
Continue reading "Virtual public information session to be held next week to consider elementary school boundaries in northeast Baltimore County"
The post Virtual public information session to be held next week to consider elementary school boundaries in northeast Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
LINKWOOD, Md.- The Maryland Department of the Environment hosted a virtual public hearing on a draft permit for the Valley Proteins poultry rendering plant located on Linkwood Road. Wednesday afternoon's public hearing provided the public opportunity to comment on the permit which would limit the plant's allowed phosphorous and nitrogen...
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho will host a Twin Falls City Council candidate meet-and-greet on Thursday. The event will be from noon to 1:30pm in the Student Union Building. This event is not a forum or a debate. The event is structured to allow attendees to meet and have small group conversation with the candidates.
Residents in support and against the rezoning of the Wizard golf course showed up during a planned community meeting last night. The proposed rezoning plan would put 680 units with a mix of townhomes and single-family homes on the 150 acre piece of land where the Wizard golf course is currently located. Many of the residents who attended the meeting said they chose the location because of the golf course and the view and major concerns were that there is too much building going on in Carolina Forest area and that the infrastructure can’t keep up with it.
Title:VIRTUAL: End Bullying Campaign Committee Meeting. Please see event details for more information about locations. The next Mayor's Campaign to End Bullying Campaign Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 13. Links:. Contact Person:Michael Johnson. Contact Phone No.:571.238.2458. Contact Email:Michael.Johnson@alexandriava.gov. Fees:Free. Audience:Anyone may attend. Tags:End Bullying Campaign.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Planning Board held a virtual “Breakfast Talk” about Recycling for local municipal officials, discussing upcoming changes and proper disposal, and shared a video of the recycling process at a local recycling plant, according to Hunterdon County Commissioner Shaun C. Van Doren. Commissioner Van...
Cavalier County Commissioners met on October 7 at 8:30 a.m. for their bi-monthly meeting. Emergency Manager Karen Kempert informed the commissioners about the approval of a request for a security grant for the courthouse. The grant is for a total of $40,140 to update locks and for the doors to be changed to key fobs which will allow a more hassle-free way to control access to courthouse facilities, particularly during non-operational hours.
The Ypsilanti Police Advisory Commission will hold A Virtual Meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The Police Advisory Commission Meeting is being held virtual to prevent the spread of COVID 19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll-free numbers. October...
CHEYENNE – Due to the closure of the Municipal Building (2101 O’Neil Ave.), the City’s Planning Commission Meeting at 6:00 p.m. on October 18th will be held in-person at the Kiwanis Community House (4603 Lions Park Dr.) and through Zoom until further notice. Zoom links are available at www.cheyennecity.org/PlanningCommission. To...
This month's Public Safety Committee meeting will be held virtually, on Microsoft Teams. The mission of the City's Public Safety Committee is to identify and examine Bowie's public safety issues. Public safety issues include, but are not limited to Emergency Preparedness, Fire/EMS and Police services. The committee generally meets monthly...
On Thursday, Oct. 28, at 5:30 p.m., Representative Ron Copeland and Representative Bennie Cook will host a Regional Broadband Meeting at Echo Bluff State Park Lodge. Anyone interested in rural broadband access is welcome to attend. This meeting will give those in attendance more information about the benefits of increased...
OAKLAND, FL — The final Coffee with the Town Manager of 2021 will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. via Zoom. Oakland Town Manager Steve Koontz invites you to join him virtually for coffee and conversation to learn more about Town news, services, events, and more. Residents...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — India Walton, the Democratic nominee for Mayor of Buffalo, has apologized for a comment made on a Buffalo Common Councilmember's Facebook post. Walton made the comment in 2020 on a Facebook post by Buffalo Common Councilmember Joseph Golombek, she said "YOU DONT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT TENDER *expletive* WHITE MAN."
Comments / 0