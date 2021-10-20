CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Centralia School District Employees Dismissed After Declining to Meet COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By Emily Fitzgerald
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
Dr. Lisa Grant talks to attendees of a Centralia School Board meeting at Centralia High School earlier this year.

Shots: Centralia and Chehalis School Districts Both Business as Usual Following Oct. 18 Mandate Deadline

While the vast majority of Chehalis and Centralia school district employees met the requirements of the coronavirus vaccine mandate, the Centralia School District dismissed three staff members who did not meet the mandate requirements on Oct. 18.

In total, 85% of the district’s staff submitted vaccine verification and approximately 15% sought an exemption and received approved accommodations.

The three staff members who did not meet the mandate equate to less than 0.5% of the district’s total staff, according to Human Resources Executive Director Tabitha Whiting.

“While we are saddened to lose them as employees, we are grateful that we were able to maintain most of our staff here and will be able to continue services like normal tomorrow,” said Whiting in a presentation to the Centralia School Board on Monday, when the board held a special meeting to approve the termination of the three employees.

The Chehalis School District did not have any employees fail to meet the mandate requirements, with approximately 78% of its staff showing proof of vaccination and 22% receiving an exemption with approved accommodations, according to district spokesperson Andy Lynch.

The state’s vaccine mandate, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on Aug. 18, required all public and private school employees and contractors to either show proof of vaccination or receive a religious or medical exemption with approved accommodations, such as regular COVID-19 testing, to reduce the risk of transmission.

Under the mandate, employees who did not show either proof of vaccination or an approved exemption to the district before the Oct. 18 deadline were subject to nondisciplinary dismissal for failing to meet the qualifications of the job.

“This has been a challenge for all of us. No matter where we stand, we’re proud of our district and we’re proud of each and every person that is here and we value our employees and it's been hard on everyone,” said Superintendent Lisa Grant.

She added that she has been impressed with the level of professionalism staff members have shown while navigating the emotions and challenges of meeting the mandate.

“We had staff that really had to make difficult decisions, no matter what their decision was, it wasn’t easy to make it, and we saw a real passion and focus on students as those decisions were made and I am thankful for that in this process that in no way can be called easy, but people really handling it in ways that demonstrate their commitment to our district, to our students and to their beliefs,” Grant said.

While the school district was required by the mandate to dismiss the three employees who did not meet the requirements, one school board member, Vickie Jackson, voted “no” on the board’s ordinance to dismiss the three employees.

“It is an emotional decision to go along with doing something that maybe goes against your beliefs, but I’m just going to go on record stating that I don’t agree with it,” Jackson said. “I don’t like that our district had to be put in that position with all the other districts and I can’t vote yes on this.”

Jackson was outvoted four to one on approving the dismissal of the three employees.

