Bearcats Three-Peat as Sub-District Champions

W.F. West’s Joseph Chung smiles as he returns a shot during a doubles match at Black Hills High School Tuesday afternoon.

W.F. West notched first-place finishes in singles and doubles and the Bearcats three-peated as 2A Evergreen Conference sub-district champions at Black Hills High School on Tuesday.

The Bearcats duo of Joseph Chung and Aaron Boggess defeated Centralia’s Landon Kaut and Brandon Yeung, 6-0, 6-3 for the doubles championship. Kaut and Yeung finish second and also move on to districts.

The top four in singles and doubles qualify for districts. Also qualifying in doubles were Shelton’s Lovingfoss and Wagner, who placed third, and Aberdeen’s Faulkner and Swope, who placed fourth.

In singles, W.F. West’s Justin Chung defeated Shelton’s Brendan Wagner (6-4, 6-2) to claim the sub-district championship. W.F. West’s Javyn Han placed third by defeating teammate Andrew Boggess, 6-1, 6-1. Boggess placed fifth and is an alternate for district after defeating Shelton’s Josh Brennan, 6-2, 6-4. Black Hills' Josh Do placed fourth to earn the final district spot.

“Justin is playing very well, and it’s nice to have Javyn as a freshman coming in third,” W.F. West coach Jack State said.

The Bearcats, who are the defending 2A District 4 champions, have won the 2A EvCo three consecutive years and are coming off their second-straight undefeated season. They have won 31 matches in a row.

W.F. West and Centralia next compete at the 2A District 4 Tournament at the Steamboat Tennis and Athletic Club in Olympia on Oct. 26 and 28.