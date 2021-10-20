CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekly COVID-19 Cases in Lewis County Increase Slightly to 213 With Six Deaths

Lewis County COVID-19 cases over time are reflected in this graph provided by the Department of Health.

Lewis County Public Health & Social Services on Wednesday reported that the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased slightly the week of Oct. 10-16 with 213 new cases.

Six new deaths and 28 hospitalizations were reported during that same time, according to Public Health’s weekly report.

Transmission of the viral disease waned slightly, with Public Health reporting last week 590.7 new cases per 100,000 population reported in the past two weeks. Seven active outbreaks at long term care facilities are currently being observed.

During a meeting Wednesday morning with the Board of County Commissioners, Public Health Director JP Anderson said the department intended to bring forward next week a contract request for providers to expand the county’s COVID-19 testing services.

The county’s current capacity for testing is about 50 a day, and they’ll be looking for a provider that can test upwards of 200 to 250 people a day. Most of the demand for free COVID-19 testing has been on private health care providers, Anderson said, including Valley View Health Center.

“With the overall capacity issues in health care that we’re seeing, I think that if we’re able to take on that piece a bit more and provide that support,” Anderson said, “that’s probably the most helpful thing we can do right now, Is to find an area where our efforts can really help capacity, hopefully in other spaces, and allow those doctor’s offices and patient rooms to be occupied by people who are sick and need to see their doctor, not people who are getting a-symptomatic testing.”

A current testing site at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds for K-12 students has been seeing about 30 patients a day, Anderson said.

