The Friends of the Winlock Library will be hosting book sales by donation at the storage room at 300 NE First St., Winlock, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 23. The same event will be held on Dec. 4.

Sales will be made by donation and no change is available. Proceeds support the Winlock Timberland Library. Attendees are asked to please wear masks. Call 360-785-3461 for more information.