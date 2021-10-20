CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Adna, WA

Adna School District Temporarily Shifts to All-Remote Learning Due to Increase in Absences and COVID-19 Quarantine Numbers

By Emily Fitzgerald / emily@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kgvTC_0cYVtaJr00
Signs remind kids to wash their hands at Adna Elementary on the first day of school.

With large portions of its staff and student body absent from school on Monday, all Adna School District students have been temporarily shifted to remote learning until Friday, Oct. 29.

“It’s not a decision we made lightly at all, but it's in the best interest of everybody involved,” said Superintendent Thad Nelson.

The district’s two schools, Adna Elementary School and Adna Middle/High School, were closed to in-person learning effective Tuesday, Oct. 19 after the district recorded 28% of Adna Middle/High School’s 377 students and 19% of Adna Elementary School’s 250 students were absent from school on Monday — a 10% increase in absences across the board compared to the average numbers for the rest of the year so far, according to Nelson.

“Those numbers include kids that are sick with the flu, kids that are home with COVID that we know for a fact, that are required to quarantine for close contact, those are all absences,” said Nelson. “We’re not taking out any, it’s just all students that were gone that day and all students that parents hadn’t called in yet or hadn’t cleared.”

District officials first became concerned about the number of absences on Friday, but decided to wait until Monday to see if the increase was an anomaly leading up to the weekend.

But when the percentage points stayed the same on Monday, district officials contacted the Lewis County Public Health, which recommended the district shift to remote learning for 10 to 14 days.

“We’re just trying to keep everyone’s health and safety in mind,” said Nelson. “That gives us time to do a thorough deep-clean of both buildings, just making sure that we’re well prepared and that we’re safer when we come back.”

When asked if there was any reason the district would delay the return to in-person learning, Nelson said, “it would depend on the information we got. Our intent is to go back on the 29th.”

Part of the reason for the temporary shift to remote learning was the high number of staff members at the Middle/High school — 25% as of Monday, according to a district press release — that have been affected by COVID-19 quarantine requirements. And due to the impact of COVID-19 on the district’s certified and classified staff, the district has had difficulty finding substitutes to fill in.

The state Department of Health (DOH) requires unvaccinated staff and students who have been exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine for seven days if they haven’t developed symptoms and have had a negative COVID-19 test. Without a negative COVID-19 test, the quarantine is required to last at least 10 days. Anyone who develops symptoms must quarantine for a full 14 days.

Fully vaccinated staff and students do not need to quarantine under DOH rules, but they should be tested three to five days after exposure and then quarantine if they test positive.

Nelson has confirmed that all of the Adna School District’s 77 staff members have complied with the state’s vaccine mandate by either presenting vaccination information or receiving accommodations for an approved exemption to the mandate.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA advisory panel OKs Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11

A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11. The 17-0 vote, with one abstention, will now go to...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Coroner IDs suspect in Boise mall shooting that killed 2

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in a Boise mall shooting that killed two people and injured four others has died, the Boise Police Department said Tuesday. The Ada County Coroner identified the suspected shooter as Jacob Bergquist, a 27-year-old Boise man. Coroner Dotti Owens said Bergquist’s cause of death was still pending, but he died late Tuesday morning at a hospital.
BOISE, ID
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Local
Washington Education
City
Adna, WA
NBC News

Police monitoring Brian Laundrie last month thought he had come home. It was his mom.

Police in North Port, Florida, have admitted that they made a mistake while monitoring Brian Laundrie's movements from his home last month. Investigators trained cameras on the Laundrie residence after his fiancée, Gabby Petito, was reported missing by her family in New York on Sept. 11. Laundrie had returned to Florida without her from their cross-country road trip Sept. 1, police said.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Remote Learning#Quarantine#Adna Middle High School#Adna Elementary School#Covid
CBS News

Justice Department announces arrests of 150 people worldwide for illegal drug trafficking on the Darknet

Washington - One hundred and fifty people across three continents have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking and other illicit activity in a sweeping international law enforcement initiative targeting the illegal trafficking of drugs on the Darknet, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Operation Dark HunTor, a collaborative effort across...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Hill

Staten Island Amazon workers file for union vote

Workers at a New York Amazon warehouse Monday filed a petition to hold a unionization vote, months after a first attempt at a similar vote in Bessemer, Ala., fell short. Organizers at the Staten Island facility say they have gathered more than 2,000 signed cards authorizing a worker-led group called the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) to represent them.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
334
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy