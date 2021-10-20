CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Utility Disconnection Moratorium Over, Lewis County PUD Looking to Address Past-Due Balances Before Oct. 29

By The Chronicle staff
 6 days ago
The Lewis County Public Utility District office in Chehalis is located at 321 NW Pacific Avenue.

Lewis County Public Utility District (PUD) is urging all customers with a past-due balance to contact its customer service representatives “as soon as possible” to avoid a lapse in service, as Washington state’s utility disconnection moratorium expired last month.

According to a news release from PUD, as of Oct. 12, there were 1,019 customers with past balances of 60 days or more, amounting to more than $662,000 in missed payments.

Those customers could face disconnection if they don’t reach out to PUD before Oct. 29, the utility says.

“Ideally, we want zero disconnections to occur,” said Jennifer Bush, customer service manager at Lewis County PUD, in a statement. “Financial assistance and payment plans, which offer up to 18 months for customers to get back on track, are all available. We just want customers with past-due balances to contact us so we can help them avoid the risk of disconnection.”

The utility’s customer service department can be reached by calling 1-800-562-5612, toll free, or 1-360-748-9261 in Chehalis or 1-360-496-6100 in Morton.

Lewis County PUD has already sent customers with past balances two letters by postal mail and tried to reach them by phone.

