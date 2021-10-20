CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenino, WA

Beavers Drop Second Straight Match in 2-1 Loss to Elma

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 9 days ago
Tenino's Alivia Hunter leaps for a header against Elma on Oct. 19, 2021

Tenino’s offensive woes continued as the Beavers couldn’t find the back of the net once again in a 2-1 loss at Elma in 1A Evergreen Conference play on Tuesday.

The Beavers have now scored one or fewer goals in their four losses this season; a frustrating problem for a team that has a solid midfield and forwards.

“Soccer is a funny game. It’s a straightforward game, but you have to put the ball in the net to win, no matter what else happens,” Tenino coach Kevin Schultz said. “We have not found a way to consistently score goals. That’s the reality for us.”

Against Elma, the Beavers found themselves in an early 2-0 hole after the Eagles converted on a free kick in the 36th minute and a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Tenino’s Emma Barr scored in the 78th minute but the Beavers couldn’t find an equalizer before the final whistle.

“Defensively, we played well. Elma didn’t really have a lot of clear-cut chances,” Schultz said. “It wasn’t like we didn’t show up.”

Schultz praised forward Morgan Miner for her strong performance attacking, but the Beavers as a team struggled to convert as the Eagles’ keeper made eight saves on the night.

Tenino (8-4, 2-4 league) is now in must-win mode. The Beavers host District 4 foe King’s Way Christian in a non-league match on Thursday, then finish out the season with two league matches. They need to win at least one of those, preferably both, to claim a top-three finish in the 1A EvCo and secure a playoff spot.

“Our backs are against the wall,” Schultz said.

