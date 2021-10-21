CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Three Grays Harbor County Residents Die in Crash With Logging Truck

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 5 days ago
Chronicle Sirens

Three Grays Harbor County residents were killed when a loaded logging truck overturned and crashed into their vehicle, the Washington State Patrol announced Wednesday.

Eduardo T. Barrios Saquiche, 51, of Aberdeen, Luis Barrios Saquiche, 30, of Aberdeen, and Elmer A. Mejia Barrios, 40, of Hoquiam, died after the collision at about 7:19 a.m.on U.S. Highway 101 just north of Humptulips, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Derrick G. Beebe, 19, of Forks, was driving south in a 2022 Kentworth logging truck when he crossed the centerline, began to overturn and struck the northbound 2000 Nissan Xterra driven by Eduardo T. Barrios Saquiche, who died at the scene along with his two passengers. Beebe was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash, according to the state patrol.

The road was fully blocked for more than 11 hours after the crash.

