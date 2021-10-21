Riverhawks Clipped by Chinooks in PKs

FILE PHOTO -- Toledo’s Marina Smith tries to hold off Kalama midfielder Josie Brandenburg in the first half of the Chinooks’ 2-1 win over the Riverhawks at Ted Hippi Field on Oct. 4, 2021.

Toledo and Kalama battled to a 0-0 stalemate in regulation, but couldn’t come out on top in the end, falling 4-3 in penalty kicks on the road Wednesday in 2B Central League action.

The loss all but guarantees the Chinooks the South Division title, barring a loss to Stevenson or Onalaska to close out the season. Toledo is now in second place and takes on Onalaska on Monday for second or third in league.

Against Kalama, the Riverhawks were held shotless for the entire match due to forward Jazzy Zarate being out with an injury and Vanesa Rodriguez going out the final 12 minutes of the first half with an injury of her own.

Kalama, meanwhile, fired off nine shots in the first half, all of which were saved by Toledo keeper Daphnie Bybee, who finished with 15 saves to help keep the Riverhawks alive.

“As good of a game Daphnie had, our defense was just as good,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “All four in the back played well and I believe we have one of the better defenses in the league, possibly in the state.”

In PKs, Rose Dillon, Marina Smith and Greenlee Clark all connected on their shots, while Briza Gallegos and Vanesa Rodriguez had theirs blocked, despite both their shots being on frame and away from center.

Now the Riverhawks need to get back to work and earn a win at South Division rival Onalaska on Monday, then at home against Toutle Lake to close out the regular season on Wednesday.