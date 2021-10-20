CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lars Ulrich Says The Stage Is The Safest Place In The Face Of Covid

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it was Lars Ulrich that was interviewing Miley Cyrus for Interview magazine, the Metallica drummer still had plenty to say about the state of both the touring industry and his band. Ulrich spoke candidly about what a post-covid road trek looks like, “Obviously, it’s a whole new world out there....

Miley Cyrus Talks Touring & Metallica Collab on 'Nothing Else Matters' With Lars Ulrich

'It feels like it was written for me," Cyrus says of the 1991 song in their Interview magazine chat. Miley Cyrus is continuing to embrace her rocker side. The "Plastic Hearts" singer sat down with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich for the Fall 2021 issue of Interview Magazine to discuss what it's been like for them to be onstage again after the long COVID-19 pandemic lay-off, hitting up the festival circuit and their fiery collaboration on his band's "Nothing Else Matters."
Lars Ulrich on Why Bands Should Always Change Set Lists

Lars Ulrich said it was important for Metallica to change their set list every night, arguing that it was the best way to avoid playing shows “on autopilot.”. In a recent episode of The Eddie Trunk Podcast, the drummer noted that his band had delivered different performances every night for almost 20 years and discussed what they’d discovered after taking that approach. “We’re certainly not one of those bands that lock ourselves down for like a month and do five days a week, eight-hours-a-day-type of rehearsal," he said.
Lars Ulrich & Miley Cyrus interview each other about “Nothing Else Matters,” rock music & more

Metallica and Miley Cyrus are taking their collaboration from the studio to the page. Drummer Lars Ulrich and the “Wrecking Ball” star have interviewed each other for a piece in Interview magazine. In the conversation, Cyrus shares what originally inspired her to cover Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” which she performed at the 2019 Glastonbury Festival ahead of recording it for this year’s Metallica Blacklist tribute album.
Miley Cyrus
Lars Ulrich
