Lars Ulrich Says The Stage Is The Safest Place In The Face Of Covid

CHRISTINA AGUILERA SPEAKS ON FIRST SINGLE IN OVER 20 YEARS: Christina Aguilera released her single, “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which translates to “For My Girls,” on Friday (October 22nd) and the track serves as a sample of what fans can expect from her upcoming Spanish album. Aguilera, who dropped her first song in over 20 years, told Billboard about the record, which also features Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole, “It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my hear. It's a layered journey I've been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn't know everything. I'm still learning too and I'm not going to back down from something I'm truly passionate about because I'm scared or I'm afraid what people will think.” She added, “This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it. It means a lot to me.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO