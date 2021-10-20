Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Prepping Broadway Musical

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Tony Award-winning musical “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” returned to the stage Saturday night. The musical follows the Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. RELATED STORY: Cast Of ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Fired Up For Return To Broadway: ‘I Have Dreamed About That Reopening Night’ Living legend Otis Williams, an original Temptation, was part of Saturday’s reopening celebrations. What a soulful, thrilling re-opening for ⁦⁦@AintTooProud⁩ !! The original #Temptations #OtisWilliams was there =and= the cast & the audience sang #HappyBirthday to him! The music legend turns 80 on Oct 30th. #BroadwaysBack ⁦@CBSNewYork⁩ pic.twitter.com/3b35XbYRpj — Dana Tyler (@DanaTylerTV) October 17, 2021 “I am so touched, even though it’s been off for 16 months or better, but it’s like we never missed a beat to see all these wonderful people coming out to see the show again,” Williams said. WEB EXTRA: Excitement As ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ Returns To Broadway Fans of the sounds of Motown can catch the star-studded musical at the Imperial Theatre.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO