Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo Prepping Broadway Musical

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Benatar and husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo are prepping their first stage production, titled, Invincible The Musical. The musical, which “reimagines Shakespeare's Romeo And Juliet for the 21st century,” features a book by Bradley Bredeweg and direction by Scott Schwartz. Invincible The Musical will be running invitation-only industry readings in L.A. on...

