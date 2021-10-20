CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cardi B And Penn Badgley Have A Moment On Social Media

By Music News
wfav951.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B had a fangirl moment after You actor Penn Badgley spoke about her during an interview. In a clip of Badgley speaking at Netflix‘s “In A Conversation with YOU” event, Badgley spoke about his inability...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Cardi B and Penn Badgley are the Twitter friendship we didn't know we needed

What's the relationship status when you swap Twitter avis?. That's what Cardi B and "You" star Penn Badgley did after sharing some mutual appreciation on that platform. The rapper tweeted an old video in which Badgley talks about social media and praises Cardi B for how she uses it, saying she has an "authentic relationship" with her followers.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Penn Badgley
Person
Cardi B
imdb.com

Penn Badgley and Cardi B Are the Unexpected Celebrity Friends We Needed After Watching You

Cardi B and Penn Badgley's newly formed friendship is proof that the internet isn't all that bad. The rapper and You actor recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" with these platforms. As he put it, "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much." Cardi then proved his point when she commented on the clip, "Oooommfffgggggg He Knows Me !!! Ommmgggg!!!!!!Yoooo like I'm famous...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Penn Badgley Admits This Was Dan Humphrey's "Worst" Moment on Gossip Girl

We can pump the brakes on the XOXOs when it comes to one major moment that happened between the Og Gossip Girl and Dan Humphrey's little sister, Jenny. Penn Badgley, who played Dan Humphrey and—Big spoiler alert—the mysterious titular character herself in the series' original run, recently revealed his pick for Dan's "worst" moment on Gossip Girl. While reflecting on his, um, villainous character, in an Oct. 19 video for Esquire, the actor revealed Dan crossed a line when he publicly outed the moment his little sister, Jenny (played by Taylor Momsen) lost her virginity to the entire world of Upper East...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Apps#Oooommfffgggggg
Yardbarker

Penn Badgley weighs in on if his new friend Cardi B will join 'You'

Badgley, 34, addressed all of this while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, stating "I don't know" repeatedly when Kimmel pressed as to whether the diamond-certified, Grammy-winning rapper will invade his You world. "I definitely can't say, but there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition," he...
CELEBRITIES
myhot995.com

Cardi B claims she was "bullied" into not talking politics on social media

A Twitter user recently shouted out the Grammy-winning rapper and asked why she isn't using her platform to raise awareness on social justice issues or political matters. Cardi responded, "I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Yoooo like I'm famous famous': Cardi B fangirls over Penn Badgley after learning the You star 'knows' who she is and praised her for her social media authenticity

Cardi B reacted in major disbelief after learning You star Penn Badgley 'knows' who she is. The hilarious fangirl moment took place earlier this week on Twitter when fans uncovered a clip of Badgley praising the 29-year-old rapper for her 'authentic' social media presence. Eagerly sharing the interview snippet with...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Floor8

Penn Badgley and Cardi B forged unlikely bond after rapper learned You star is an admirer of her Twitter profile

Cardi B and Penn Badgley's newly formed friendship is something we didn't know we needed, but are totally here for it!. The rapper and You actor recently started interacting on Twitter after Cardi saw a video in which Penn praised her social media profiles, saying that she has "an authentic relationship" with these platforms. As he put it, "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much."
CELEBRITIES
Teen Vogue

Penn Badgley & Cardi B Had the Most Wonderfully Bizarre Twitter Interaction

Today in news we never thought we’d be writing: Cardi B is freaking out over Penn Badgley shouting her out in an interview. During a recently-resurfaced 2019 panel promoting the first season of You, Penn Badgley, who plays the titular role of Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series, opened up about his relationship with social media and how much he admires people who naturally gravitate towards it. “I really admire people like Shay [Mitchell] who have an authentic relationship with [social media],” Penn told MYX Global. “When I try to do something on social media, it’s pathetic… I think about it too much. And therefore when I do use it I think it lacks that authenticity, that fluidity, that I think extra young people [appreaciate.]” (Spoken like the true Gossip Girl.)
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Penn Badgley and Cardi B swap profile photos after realising they’re mutual fans

Actor Penn Badgley and singer Cardi B have changed their Twitter profile photos to pictures of each other amid an ongoing, wholesome social media exchange.It all began when a Twitter user re-shared an old clip of the You star discussing his rocky relationship with social media.Badgley admitted that whenever he tries to do something on social media, “it’s pathetic”. He went on to say that he admired the “WAP” rapper’s authenticity online.Badgley noted: “It’s this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as ‘antic,’ she has an incredibly authentic relationship to [social media] and that’s...
CELEBRITIES
Sentinel & Enterprise

Penn Badgley flexes new dance moves

NEW YORK — “It feels good,” actor Penn Badgley said on a recent Friday morning, in an echoing studio at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn. “I’m clumsy as hell. But it feels good.”. Badgley, 34, who played lonely boy Dan on the original “Gossip Girl” and now stars...
BROOKLYN, NY
POPSUGAR

The Campaign to Get Cardi B on You Is Getting Serious, and Penn Badgley Has Now Weighed In

At this point, viewers may not accept a fourth season of You if Cardi B is not in it. The rapper recently sparked petitions and social media campaigns calling for her to guest star on the hit series following an exchange with Penn Badgley that delighted the internet, present company included. And now, in an Oct. 25 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Badgley, who portrays Joe Goldberg, appeared all for the idea, although he unfortunately did not have an update.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

‘You’ Star Penn Badgley Talks His and Cardi B’s Mutual Admiration on ‘Kimmel’

A fan-supported endgame theory for Penn Badgley and Cardi B’s ongoing mutual admiration was brought to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio on Monday night. As you’ll recall, Cardi joked earlier this month that she was now “famous famous” due to the You star having shouted her out in an interview. Cardi made the comment when sharing a clip of the actor praising her approach to social media and commending the “authentic relationship” she has with fans. From there, the two continued the back-and-forth by changing their respective profile pictures to photos of each other.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy