Cardi B And Penn Badgley Have A Moment On Social Media

Today in news we never thought we’d be writing: Cardi B is freaking out over Penn Badgley shouting her out in an interview. During a recently-resurfaced 2019 panel promoting the first season of You, Penn Badgley, who plays the titular role of Joe Goldberg in the Netflix series, opened up about his relationship with social media and how much he admires people who naturally gravitate towards it. “I really admire people like Shay [Mitchell] who have an authentic relationship with [social media],” Penn told MYX Global. “When I try to do something on social media, it’s pathetic… I think about it too much. And therefore when I do use it I think it lacks that authenticity, that fluidity, that I think extra young people [appreaciate.]” (Spoken like the true Gossip Girl.)

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO