Morrison, CO

The Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann Forced To Sit Out Red Rocks Gig

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrateful Dead co-founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann was forced to sit out the Dead & Company's Tuesday night show (October 19th) at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 75-year-old Kreutzmann blamed a common cold and altitude issues for missing the concert. Kreutzmann posted a message to fans on social media,...

Comments / 0

 

