An 8-year-old German girl who disappeared into thin air in a thick forest in the Czech Republic on Sunday has been found alive in what rescuers are calling a miracle. A family spokesperson who learned of the news while on the phone with The Daily Beast said that the discovery was “what we were hoping for but not what we expected.” The little girl’s family is now heading to the hospital to join her.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO