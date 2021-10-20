CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFL star Lachie Neale has fans doing a double take as they notice an unusual detail in a photo taken with his newborn baby daughter... so can you spot it?

By D. Lawrance
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Lachie Neale's latest Instagram post with his newborn daughter Piper Rose had everyone talking - for a very surprising reason.

Fans of the AFL star were left doing a double take at the unfortunate placement of the infant's foot in the shot, and were quick to point out their initial confusion.

'That a baby foot in your pants or...?' wrote radio host Dan Anstey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36v1S4_0cYVXYmp00
Did you see it? Lachie Neale's latest Instagram post with his newborn daughter Piper Rose had everyone talking - for a very surprising reason

Another fan commented, 'You baby's foot is awfully positioned'.

While another pointed out, 'Little Piper’s foot made me do a double take!'

Last month Neale and his wife Julie announced the arrival of their first child together, with the former Brownlow medallist's wife sharing the joyful news to her Instagram page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ya9x8_0cYVXYmp00
Whoops! Fans of the AFL superstar were left doing a double take at the unfortunate placement of the infant's foot in the shot
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6iaX_0cYVXYmp00
Details: Another fan commented, 'You baby's foot is awfully positioned' while one said the shot had them double taking

'Piper Rose Neale and just like that all the years of dreaming, wishing, longing don't seem to matter because here you are in my arms after all,' Julie wrote.

'I won't take a second of you for granted my little P, mama loves you beyond words,' she added.

Alongside the sweet caption, Julie shared an adorable image of herself lying next to her newborn daughter.

Lachie also shared the image to his Instagram story and wrote: 'My girls'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vD0AG_0cYVXYmp00
It's a girl! The AFL superstar Neale and his wife Julie (pictured) welcomed their first child together last month
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LnwKV_0cYVXYmp00
New arrival: The former Brownlow medallist's wife shared the joyful news to her Instagram page in September

Lachie and Jules proudly announced they were expecting a baby girl back in March.

'Can't wait to meet you baby girl,' the Brisbane Lions midfielder wrote in the caption, alongside a baby emoji and a pink ribbon.

Jules also shared the same picture on Instagram, affectionately calling their unborn child 'Baby Neale.'

She wrote in the lengthy caption: 'We have dreamt about meeting you for a long time now little one. The road to you was long and trying but I wouldn't change it for the world. It has changed me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwPWx_0cYVXYmp00
Growing family: Lachie and Jules proudly announced they were expecting a baby girl back in March

'The journey to you has made me realise I am stronger than I ever thought I could be and I can do anything with your dad's support.

'You were definitely worth the wait and I am so ready to hold you in my arms and be your mumma baby girl,' she added, before sending 'extra love' to other women trying to conceive saying: 'You are so strong, I see you, I am you.'

Lachie and Jules tied the knot in November, 2018, in Perth.

He switched teams from Fremantle to the Lions after seven seasons in order to settle down in Brisbane with Julie shortly after they wed.

He explained at the time that a move to Brisbane had been difficult for Julie, who had built a hairdressing business 'from scratch' and had to give it up to build a relationship across the country with him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qPu3e_0cYVXYmp00
Wedding bells: The couple tied the knot in November, 2018, in Perth. He switched teams from Fremantle to the Lions after seven seasons in order to settle down in Brisbane with Julie shortly after they wed

