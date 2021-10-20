CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison, CO

The Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann Forced To Sit Out Red Rocks Gig

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrateful Dead co-founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann was forced to sit out the Dead & Company's Tuesday night show (October 19th) at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 75-year-old Kreutzmann blamed a common cold and altitude issues for missing the concert. Kreutzmann posted a message to fans on social media,...

