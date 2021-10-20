CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna Says Script is ‘Almost Finished’ For Her Biopic

By Music News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna shared several photos on Instagram this week and said she’s “almost” finished with the script for her biopic. One of the photos was of her reading...

Comments / 17

Cindy Miller
3d ago

yeah. I have to agree. there is a time in one's life where dignity matters.

Reply
6
Harry Sinapi
3d ago

My goodness, CAN'T you smell that smell. Enough your nonsense.

Reply(1)
8
