Madonna Says Script is ‘Almost Finished’ For Her Biopic

Lourdes Leon is getting real about her relationship with legendary mother, Madonna. In a new conversation with Interview, Leon opened up about her experience growing up as the firstborn daughter of pop sensation Madonna. She said that, at times, she felt overwhelmed. "I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, 'My kids are not going to be like this,'" Leon said. "Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you. My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school."

