Congress & Courts

Garland: DOJ will follow 'facts and the law' in Bannon contempt referral

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Merrick Garland told lawmakers on Thursday that the Justice Department will follow "the facts and the law" if the House of Representatives votes to refer former President Donald Trump's ally Steve Bannon for criminal prosecution for defying a congressional subpoena. "I will say what a...

