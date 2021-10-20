CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

The Queen of Ghosts

By Kallye Smith
seattlestar.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a living girl who is the queen of ghosts. The town knows this. The people might not, but the town itself knows. The doors all shut themselves a little tighter when she passes, and every step she’s ever trudged up squeaks, and she’s never had a good night’s sleep...

www.seattlestar.net

Comments / 0

Related
quicksie983.com

The Ghost Of The Werewolf

Back from the dead for a frightfully good time, it’s Quicksie Storytime! Each week, enjoy two bone-chilling stories from beyond the grave…Scott Guettel will get your heart pounding with anticipation for Halloween. Available Tuesdays and Thursdays on the Quicksie Storytime Podcast!. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:00 — 11.4MB)
ENTERTAINMENT
CHICAGO READER

Ghost trusters

It doesn’t matter where you are in Chicago. There are dead people somewhere in the ground below you. The millions of Indigenous peoples that flourished for millennia. The countless millions who trampled in next. And next. And next. All those bodies. All that energy. All those stories. Chicago is literally steeped in them. And in this, the season of Samhain and Day of the Dead, the veil between us and them can seem exhilaratingly porous.
CHICAGO, IL
amherstwire.com

Thinning the Veil: Ghost Protection

In the second part of Thinning the Veil, Emilee Klein speaks with Lifestyle Editor and practicing eclectic witch Chelsea Staub about their ways to keep ghosts out of their home during October. Plus, Staub talks about the demon she accidentally brought into her home, and Klein reveals her creepy experience with a faery.
AMHERST, MA
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost#Foster Parents#Lightning Storms#Flowers#The Ghosts
Tracey Folly

The bride introduced her father to the wedding guests, not knowing it would send her mother to the hospital

The mother-of-the-bride was a jealous woman and prone to fits. My grandparents were married for forty years. They would have been married longer, but my grandfather died from cancer before he turned seventy. My grandparents loved each other to distraction, but there was one very big difference between them. My grandmother was a very jealous woman while my grandfather was a lot more secure in their love.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
TVShowsAce

Betty White Talks Post Mortem Arrangements As Hundredth Birthday Approaches

Betty White is a beloved iconic American celebrity. After more than 80 years of experience in the television industry, the legend is approaching her 100th birthday. While her fans wish for Betty to outlive us all, she herself knows that eventually, it will be her time. Read on to find out what Betty predicts regarding the handling of her estate once she has passed on.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy